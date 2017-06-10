Trump takes sides in Arab rift, suggests support for isolation of Qatar

Trump does not oppose easing the blockade – although he did not mention it – but “he does believe that (Qatar) deserves it”, the official said.

He said Qatar as an independent nation also had the right to support groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, despite its neighbors outlawing the Sunni Islamist group.

The closure of Qatar’s only land border, with Saudi Arabia, has raised fears of the country running out of supplies for its 2.7 million people, with long queues forming at supermarkets which are struggling for food stock. “Do we take the easy road, or do we finally take a hard but necessary action?” he said.

Qatar added that it has been vigorously working to eliminate the roots of terrorism by creating jobs for young people, educating Syrian refugees and funding community programs to oppose extremist propaganda.

To that end, just an hour before Trump’s comments at a news conference, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Saudi Arabia and three other Arab nations to ease their recent crackdown on Qatar.

The false report further enflamed tensions between Qatar and other Gulf states (including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates).

However, Qatar denies the accusations.

But turning up the heat on Qatar so soon after the countries cut off diplomatic ties could imperil the future of the USA military’s largest outpost in the Middle East – an air base 20 miles south of the capital Doha that hosts an estimated 11,000 military personnel. Speaking to reporters at the State Department, he called for the countries that had severed ties with Qatar to “immediately take steps to de-escalate the situation and put forth a good faith effort to resolve the grievances they have with each other”.

Meanwhile, Qatar-based broadcaster Al-Jazeera said it was under a wide-scale cyber attack that had targeted “all systems”, according to a statement released on social media by the broadcaster.

But Tillerson also noted that other countries must do more – and he urged Riyadh and its allies to soften their embargo.

But Trump said the isolation of Qatar is not a long-term US goal, expressing hope that the nation will “do more and do it faster” in cutting its financial ties supporting terror groups.

The sanctions list further tightens the screws on Qatar, home to a key United States military base and the host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

“Apparently, Qatar is to be isolated more or less completely and hit existentially”.

US military officials, also speaking anonymously to discuss political issues, said the Al Udeid airbase in Qatar is vital to American air support against Iranian paramilitaries and Iranian-backed forces on the side of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria’s civil war. Qatar dismissed the terror listing as part of “baseless allegations that hold no foundation in fact”.