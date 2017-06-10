Trump Talks Infrastructure, Importance of Programs For American Jobs

The White House has yet to outline specifics of the infrastructure plan, which it hopes to achieve largely through public-private partnerships.

“We’re having no help – it’s only obstruction from the Democrats”, he said.

In a tweet early Wednesday, Trump also announced Christopher Wray as his pick to succeed Comey as Federal Bureau of Investigation director. “Waterways, roads, and bridges are central to farmers’ efforts to feed and fuel the world, and we must invest in all of them”, said Hartman, a farmer from Waterloo, Illinois.

Shortly before heading into the “infrastructure week” launch event Monday, he broke with decades of diplomatic protocol by labeling London’s mayor “pathetic” for his response to an Islamic State attack there Saturday night.

“We’re getting rid of regulations and streamlining approval processes, expediting environmental reviews-thousands and thousands of big, big jobs, thousands of them are being approved rapidly”, Trump said. The administration proposes $200 billion in federal spending, to leverage state and local contributions and private investment.

Before leaving the White House Wednesday morning, the president tweeted he would talk with “Obamacare victims” while in Cincinnati.

Trump also acknowledged the presence of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and his family.

“The promise of a safe, reliable and modern infrastructure hasn’t been kept, but we’re going to keep it”, Trump said.

But what barges on the nation’s major rivers are finding, Trump said, “is a dilapidated system of locks and dams that are over 50 years old and in serious decay”. “We have to get outside the box and look for new ways to fund infrastructure, and I think that’s what the president is talking about”.

“It’s been the most convoluted thing you could imagine”, said Ron Klain, who was Vice President Joe Biden’s chief of staff and led the stimulus team in 2009. Trump has said the pact that almost 200 nations agreed to in 2015 was unfair to the United States.

“Your guess is as good as mine”, she said.

Rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure was initially believed to have been supported by Republican and Democratic lawmakers. I mean, every single thing.

Trump has struggled to get a healthcare package passed by the U.S. Congress even though his Republican Party controls both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

President Donald Trump says it will likely only be Republicans pushing for legislation to replace former President Obama’s signature health care law.

Speaking in Cincinnati on Wednesday, President Trump continued his attack on the Affordable Care Act, declaring that “Obamacare is in a total death spiral”.

The president gave himself a pat on the back for approving the last section of the Dakota Access Pipeline despite opposition by environmentalists.

“Nobody thought any politician would have the guts to approve that final link”, the president said to applause from the audience of about 400. People want to see us all come together but I just don’t see them coming together.

Trump said that he thought he would “take a lot of heat” for approving the pipeline section. “We’re actually calling it Infrastructure Week in this administration, and today I have the honor to kick off our very first summit focused on infrastructure”.