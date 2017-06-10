The House of Representatives passed the American Health Care Act in May without any Democratic votes, but the Senate is working on its own health care legislation. “But I just don’t see them coming together – they’re obstructionist”. “Wait until you see what I’m going to do for you steel workers”. “If I were in that party, I’d be doing positive things”.

During a campaign stop in Wilmington Ohio a year ago, Trump said he would redirect billions of dollars in payments to the United Nations to combat climate change and “use that money to invest in America”, including replacing the double-decker bridge.

CINCINNATI, Ohio President Donald Trump on Wednesday trumpeted plans for $1 trillion in USA infrastructure spending as he struggles to gain momentum for his economic agenda amid growing attention on the probe into alleged ties between his campaign and Russian Federation.

As Trump flew to OH aboard Air Force One, cable networks aired live coverage of the testimony of Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and National Security Agency Director Michael S. Rogers.

Just moments before the president began his speech, the Senate Intelligence Committee in Washington was hearing testimony from Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats, National Security Agency Adm. Mike Rogers, Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein that was scheduled to focus on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Dogged by allegations in Washington, President Donald Trump traveled to friendlier territory Wednesday and promised to create a “first-class” system of roads, bridges and waterways by using $200 billion in public funds to generate $1 trillion in investment to pay for construction projects that most public officials agree are badly needed and long overdue.

“To achieve our full economic strength”, Trump said, “we must repeal and replace Obamacare”, then went on to point out that yet another insurer has opted out of the ACA marketplace.

The president has said a key part of the initiative will be jettisoning and streamlining regulations to speed up projects.

Grants to rural areas to fix bridges, roads, and waterways.

“It’s time to rebuild our country, to bring back our jobs, restore our dreams, and yes, it’s time finally to put America first”, the president said.

Trump said opposition from Democrats needed to be overcome in order to gain passage of a new law. Improving inland waterway infrastructure, he said, will help ensure that these industries can get their goods to market.

The president spoke about all that he had done to create jobs, including his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate agreement. “That would have been a huge anchor on our country”. “These were real investments in public dollars and public effort and energy”, he said.

Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have cut diplomatic ties to Qatar, accusing it of backing extremist groups.

“Hopefully, that will be the beginning to the end of this disgusting, terrible situation the world is suffering through right now”, Trump said. “We have to be very tough”.

The congressional Budget Office, an independent watchdog, estimated that the healthcare plan adopted by the House would leave an additional 23 million people uninsured.