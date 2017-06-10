Trump to evangelicals: We’re ‘under siege,’ will be stronger

As his former Federal Bureau of Investigation director dropped damning information on him at a highly publicised Senate hearing, President Donald Trump told his supporters they were under attack. “Number one – thank you, thank you, thank you!”

“We’re under siege. You understand that”, Trump told the annual conference of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, an advocacy group founded by religious right leader Ralph Reed. Like he did during the campaign, Trump left the podium multiple times to bathe in the applause he was receiving.

Cruz spoke as Americans across the country digested Comey’s testimony, which painted Trump as untrustworthy and disrespectful of the FBI’s independence.

“I just want to congratulate everybody in this room because that was a big deal and it was a very important thing for me to do for you and we are not finished yet”, Trump said about the order.

One of the biggest applause lines of the day came when Trump touted his decision to leave the Paris climate agreement, the sweeping worldwide effort that aims to curb carbon emissions and stymie rising global temperatures. “Thank you for your prayers, thank you for your passion, thank you for your time, thank you for your energy, thank you for speaking out and working to retake our nation”, Cruz said.

“Family is the foundation of American life, and we are proud to stand together with all of you to promote and protect family values”.

In addition to ensuring that pastors and churches have the right to speak freely, Trump added that schools should embrace faith so that “children to know the blessings of God”.

“You picked a victor”, he told the crowd.

Trump, seemingly aware that his legislative agenda is stalled in Congress as Washington’s focus remains on Comey and Russian Federation, also urged the conservative supporters to keep up their work and try to win more seats in the House and Senate.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells reporters the Trump administration “is committed to existing sanctions against Russia” and will keep them in place “until Moscow fully honors its commitments to resolve the crisis in Ukraine”.

“But we will not back down from doing what is right”, stated Trump, going on to say it was because of the Bible that “we know that the truth will prevail”.

“They have gone so far left trying to appease a certain group that they’ve made a disgusting mistake”, he said.

“You didn’t let me down and I will never, ever let you down, you know that”, he promised.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton later garnered a round of laughter by nodding to the day’s big news.