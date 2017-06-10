Trump to nominate ex-Justice Department official to lead Federal Bureau of Investigation

US President Donald Trump today nominated former Justice Department official Christopher Wray as the new FBI Director, hours before a critical testimony by the intelligence agency chief he sacked.

Trump in a tweet early Wednesday described Wray as “a man of impeccable credential”.

The announcement comes ahead of former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on the circumstances that he was sacked by Trump amid the ongoing probe into alleged Russian meddling into the USA election last November.

“Not only do we have reports that the president attempted to intervene with FBI Director James Comey and ask him to back off the investigation of Gen. Flynn, which would be totally inappropriate”.

Initial reaction to Trump’s pick included praise from some of the president’s frequent critics, a positive sign of Wray’s potential to win bipartisan support in the senate and right the FBI’s course after a tumultuous start to Trump’s presidency.

“I look forward to serving the American people with integrity as the leader of what I know firsthand to be an extraordinary group of men and women who have dedicated their careers to protecting this country”, he added.

He faced sharp questioning at a Senate judiciary committee hearing but maintained at the time that Ashcroft had been given all the “details needed for him to understand meaningfully what’s going on in the investigation”.

Wray led the justice department’s criminal division from 2003 to 2005, according to his biography on the website of King & Spalding, where he’s now a litigation partner.

The timing could also be aimed at blunting the impact of Comey’s testimony before the Senate intelligence committee Thursday.

James Comey had allegedly come under pressure from the U.S. president to end the investigation into now sacked national security adviser Mike Flynn, and a special counsel is currently overseeing the FBI inquiry to protect its independence.

After a search that focused on political figures – including former U.S. Sen. He represented Republican Christie in the lane-closing investigation, in which two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn’t endorse Christie.

Christie and Wray met when Christie was the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey in the Bush administration.

Alice Fisher, a partner at Latham & Watkins who was also one of the nearly dozen interviewed last month to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation called Wray a “wonderful choice”. Joe Lieberman – Trump went with a law enforcement professional for the post.

Christie’s office disclosed previous year that Wray had the missing cellphone that was used by the governor and contained about a dozen text messages that Christie exchanged with a former staffer during a legislative hearing related to the bridge in 2013.

Early in his career, Wray, a 1992 graduate from Yale Law School, was an assistant USA attorney in Georgia.