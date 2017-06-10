Trump to respond publicly to Comey’s testimony

Trump in a tweet said, Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker. “And some of the things that he said just weren’t true”, Trump said at a news conference in the White House Rose Garden.

Referencing Trump’s own statements, in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt and in accounts of his May meeting with Russian diplomats, Comey replied: “I take the President at his word that I was sacked because of the Russian investigation-something about the way I was conducting it, the president felt, created pressure on him that he wanted relieved”. “I didn’t say that and I didn’t say the other”.

For Mr. Trump, both Mr. Comey’s testimony and his stature as a rare truth-teller in Washington are problematic.

“Well, I didn’t say that“, Trump said.

Senator Susan Collins, a Republican member of the panel, said earlier this week: “I want to know more also about the president’s interactions with Mr. Comey with regard to the investigation into Michael Flynn. I hope you can let this go”. “Who would do that?”

We found many more specific points of contention between pundits about what Comey said, instances in which opposing sides presented drastically different versions of the same reality.

Mr. Sessions recused himself from the ongoing Russia investigation on March 2 after it emerged he had met twice with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the USA, but did not disclose those contacts under oath at his confirmation hearing.

Trump told ABC’s Jonathan Karl that “100 percent” he’d be willing to talk about his conversations with Comey to special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, who was appointed by the Justice Department last month to investigate all things Russia/Trump/FBI.

He said he would be happy to speak to special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating allegations that Russian Federation interfered with the election and colluded with Trump’s campaign. “And I’m sure you all will be able to work it out with him to run it in parallel”.

Trump initially kept Comey on as Federal Bureau of Investigation director, and publicly embraced him at a January White House event. Moments later, he added: “You’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer”.

“Not only did he not encourage Comey to stop, he encouraged him to go forward with the investigation”, said Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Comey’s move was just the latest significant develop in the Russian Federation investigation to spring directly from unilateral, unprompted actions by President Trump. The president’s lawyer has hinted the ousted lawman should be prosecuted for the leak. On Friday, the National Law Journal reported that Mr. Mueller has recruited the US government’s top expert on criminal law to lend his expertise to the probe.

The first article of impeachment against Richard Nixon detailed presidential wrongdoing that was “in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, has prevented, obstructed, and impeded the administration of justice”.

With a single tweet, Trump also castigated Comey as “a leaker” for giving an account of his conversation with the president to a law professor who shared it with a news outlet.

The stunning comments come after an early morning series of tweets from the president where he claimed “vindication” after Comey testified in front of the Senate one day earlier.