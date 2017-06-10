Trump to Take Questions at News Conference One Day After Comey Testimony

Former FBI director James Comey walks through a corridor on the way to a secure room to continue his testimony to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Trump’s firing of Comey after he refused to drop the investigation is viewed by Democrats and some Republicans as possible evidence of an effort to obstruct justice, something the president and his defenders vehemently reject. Susan Collins, a moderate Republican, said Congress needs to obtain any tapes the president might have of his dealings with the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director.

On Thursday, Comey told lawmakers that he made a decision to tip the media off about Trump’s “let this go” comment only after Trump tweeted about the possibility of a recording device inside the Oval Office.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication”, Trump wrote, adding, “and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

“I found him to be credible, candid and thorough”, Collins said of Comey on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”.

Trump told reporters during a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis that he never asked Comey for a loyalty pledge or urged him to scuttle an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes”, Comey said during his testimony – a quote that quickly became a highlight of the hearing.

United States broadcast networks interrupted regular programming to air live coverage of Comey’s more than two hours of remarks before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“I didn’t say that”, Trump said Friday. The most significant example of this was his decision to fire Comey.

At one point he practically dared Trump to release any recordings of their conversations, a prospect the president once alluded to in a tweet.

In a written statement, Comey described his mounting discomfort in the weeks leading up to his dismissal as Trump pulled him aside in person and phoned to press him on the probe into his campaign associates and possible collusion with Russian Federation.

In written remarks submitted to the Senate Intelligence Committee as well as testimony before the panel Thursday, Comey painstakingly described meetings and phone calls in which the president didn’t focus on threats from terrorism, crime or Russian hackers.

The US President had cited his dissatisfaction with Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal as the primary reason for his sacking.