“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!” the first tweet read.

George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and one-time top contender of a key Justice Department job, took to Twitter Monday to criticize President Donald Trump for his morning travel ban tweets. The actual order, they say, is not a travel ban, but rather a temporary moratorium to allow for the establishment of proper US vetting procedures.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who serves as the deputy press secretary, justified this inconsistency during briefing Monday by saying Trump doesn’t care what anyone calls it.

While Hamilton says he won’t go that far in his prediction, he does think that the Supreme Court, on a 5-4 decision, will uphold the president’s travel ban. “We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people”.

And directly using the word “ban” makes it clear that the order isn’t just an enhanced vetting system, as the Trump administration has said in the past.

Trump’s previous comments and tweets about the ban have already been used against the lawyers arguing on his behalf.

“The president has his own unique ways of communicating with the American people, and the world”, Tillerson said during a visit to New Zealand.”And it’s served him pretty well, and I don’t intend to advise him on how to communicate”. If the President did not want to sign the revised order, he did not have to. “One of the things the police and all of us need to do is ensure that we’re as safe as we possibly can be”, Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a released statement. This “extreme vetting“, says Trump, is being done for the safety of the people in the US.

Early this morning, apparently in response to a segment on Morning Joe, President Trump unleashed a Twitter storm about the travel ban cases, one of which has been appealed to the Supreme Court.

Legal challenges to the executive order contend that it amounts to an unconstitutional religious test, something borne from Trump’s campaign when he repeatedly called for a Muslim ban. In this case, the -BF indicates Ferguson wrote the tweet. Travel Ban 2.0 was quickly seen for what it was – a gussied-up pig of a plan much like the first – and was also put on hold in the courts. They replied that they had stopped, which contradicts Trump’s Monday tweet. To be more precise, his own White House Counsel should bear whatever responsibility exists for the fact that the President signed the order.

Trump tweeted about the ban following Saturday’s terror attacks in London.

The poll also finds that half of Americans (50%) favor the measure which would temporarily halt travel to the USA from Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, countries known to have ties to terrorism.