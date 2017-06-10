Trump tweets support for banking bill

The House has passed the bill 233-186. Smaller banks, however, claimed the regulations required were too burdensome for their size.

However, the controversial measure to reverse Dodd-Frank, on which many banks have already invested large sums in new infrastructure, is unlikely to pass the Senate. “They are being crushed by the costly rules imposed on them by the Dodd-Frank Act”. The #CHOICEact will help #smallbiz and repeal thousands of Obama-era regulations,  House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., tweeted. The provision would require financial regulatory agencies to tailor regulations to fit the business model and risk profile of the financial institution, rather than continue the Dodd-Frank Act’s one-size-fits-all approach to regulating community banks and credit unions.

Democrats have been highly critical of the move, along with some Republicans.

Democrats say the bill would remove some of the most vital protections that were included in the Dodd-Frank Act to prevent something like the financial crisis from happening again. He said: “The Dodd-Frank Act has had a lot of bad consequences for our economy, but most of all in the small communities across our country”. They said the CFPB changes, including eliminating its complaints database, would make it easier for firms to take advantage of consumers along the lines of the housing crisis, where millions were trapped in mortgages they could not afford. Only one Republican voted against the measure.

“The House Republicans are ramming through a bill…to roll back Wall Street reform and gut the CFPB”.

Trump has said bank regulators went too far after the financial crisis in cracking down on lending practices, creating an environment that has made it hard for businesses and consumers to get loans.

The Consumer Federation of America denounced the measure as “a deregulatory wish-list from special interests that repeals numerous significant achievements in the Dodd-Frank Act”. It also would abolish the Volcker rule, which prohibits banks from engaging in proprietary trading.

“I remember 2008 and 2009: the bailouts, the foreclosures, the long, painful road to recovery”, he said. The legislation was sponsored House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling (R-Texas). The Choice Act also focuses on ending “too big to fail” by replacing DFA’s Orderly Liquidation Authority with a new Bankruptcy Code created to accommodate the failure of a large, complex financial institution.