Trump, via Twitter, announces pick for FBI chief

“During his previous service at the Department of Justice, Christopher was the leader of major fraud investigations, and was a key part of the team overseeing the Justice Department’s actions in the war on terrorism following the 9/11 attacks”, Trump said in a statement.

“You know, I’m looking forward, just like everyone else is, in having some real clarity, though”, said Young, “on a lot of accusations, multiple conflicting media reports on what is going on regarding Russian Federation, and the Trump Administration, or campaign”.

The White House and its allies have been looking for ways to offset that potentially damaging testimony and have been working on strategies aimed at undermining Comey’s credibility.

Comey is set to testify Thursday about his communications with President Trump, who allegedly pressed Comey to shut down the bureau’s investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Wray’s appointment would still have to be confirmed by the Senate.

The panel’s top Democrat, California Sen. Wray would need a simple majority to be approved.

The qualifications include a run in federal courts and a stint in the Department of Justice, though his career since has been rooted in the private sector litigating white-collar cases with the worldwide firm King & Spalding. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Judiciary Committee.

Reaction to Wray was slow on Capitol Hill as lawmakers weren’t given advance notice and few in Congress know him.

“With the many threats that the USA faces domestically and internationally, we need a strong Federal Bureau of Investigation director”, said Oklahoma Sen.

Coons says he’s encouraged that Wray is a veteran of law enforcement “rather than a career in partisan politics, as was rumored over the past several weeks”. Comey could offer new details regarding discussions with Trump about the federal investigation into Russia’s election meddling and possible coordination with the Trump campaign.

Since leaving government more than a decade ago, Wray has been a litigation partner in the worldwide law firm of King & Spalding, working out of the firm’s offices in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. There, he switched hats and defended major Fortune 100 financial, pharmaceutical, telecommunication, healthcare, high-tech and transportation corporations in high-profile federal criminal and civil investigations.

Wray is a high-flying criminal lawyer who represented Trump ally Chris Christie in a New Jersey political scandal.

Since leaving the DOJ, Wray’s career with King & Spalding has been focused on representing large companies and institutions in investigations involving U.S. Attorney’s Offices across the country.

“It is a great honour to be selected by the President to return to the Department of Justice as Director of the FBI”, Wray said.

“When I was at the absolute lowest point of my professional life, he was who I called”. Conaway said he wasn’t given a heads up and told reporters: “You all surprised me on the way in”. “But then, I learn a lot of things about the president from Twitter”.

Christie, who has informally advised Trump, was not charged in the bridge case. Two former Christie aides were convicted of plotting to close bridge lanes to punish a Democratic mayor who wouldn’t endorse the Republican governor.

The decision of Wray becoming FBI Director is not yet official and the process is an ongoing one, but some feel he’s right for the job due to experience.

A former graduate of Yale Law, Wray beat out another former Bush administration official, John Pistole, and Joe Lieberman, among others.

Wray interviewed for the intelligence chief post on May 30 at the White House.

