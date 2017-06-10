Trump Wanted Loyalty, Halt to Flynn Probe — Fired FBI Director

In fact, the records show, Comey’s memos were leaked and reported only after Trump tweeted on May 12, that “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversation before he starts leaking to the press”.

Following Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on his meetings with President Trump and the FBI’s Russian Federation probe, however, they are now relying on Comey’s credibility and judgement to help make their case against Trump.

Comey learned of his abrupt dismissal while giving a speech, and said he was sorry he didn’t get a chance to say farewell to his former colleagues. “I hope you can let this go”.

After Mr Trump tweeted that there may be recordings of their conversations, Mr Comey said he felt the need to reveal his written account of their Oval Office meeting.

Comey used the “L word” again while explaining why he chose to take notes during his meetings with the president.

Comey’s almost three-hour appearance Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee marked his first public comments about nine conversations he said he had with the president in the months before he was sacked.

Trump Jr. took issue with Comey’s comments about whether the president was ordering him to drop the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Russia probe, now led by special counsel Robert Mueller, is looking at possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, said in a statement that Comey’s talks with Trump were “privileged communications with the President” and referred to their release as “unauthorized disclosures”.

Comey said he did not tell Sessions about Trump’s improper loyalty-Flynn requests because he knew Sessions would soon have to recuse himself, for reasons other than what Sessions stated publicly. “I was sacked in some way to change. the way the Russian Federation investigation was being conducted”.

“I think, frankly, the burden is now on the President to come forth definitively and say what happened”, Reed told CNN.

The tape gave the lie to Nixon’s famous protestation that “I am not a crook”.

Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee he did not share classified material. Comey injected a moment of levity, exclaiming, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes!”

Comey said that in a March 30 phone call, Trump “described the Russian Federation investigation as “a cloud” that was impairing his ability to act on behalf of the country”.

The president had previewed his attacks against Comey in an early-morning tweet that broke his previous day’s silence on his favorite social media megaphone. And indeed it did.

A USA president is given a wide array of immunities from criminal prosecutions.

Comey said his distrust of Trump prompted him to take meticulous notes immediately after each of their nine discussions this year.

The testimony raised questions about whether Trump sought to obstruct justice, and strongly recalled Comey’s similarly dramatic appearance before Congress in 2007, when he detailed his refusal to re-authorize a wiretapping program in defiance of the George W. Bush White House. New York Times reporters corroborated Comey’s timeline on Thursday after Kasowitz’s statement. Comey was sacked last month, less than four years into his 10-year term.

The former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief weaved a devastating picture of a President who is not to be trusted and is straining against the constraints of propriety and the Constitution that define his office.

From there, most of the questions were repetitive and largely predictable until Sen.