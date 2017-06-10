Trump welcomes Romanian president to White House

President Donald Trump refused Friday to say whether his private conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey were taped – a matter at the heart of conflicting accounts of what passed between them – and asserted that nothing in Comey’s testimony to the Senate showed collusion with Russian Federation or obstruction of justice.

In his Senate testimony on Thursday, James Comey revealed several bombshell details about his exchanges with President Trump, including that he had leaked information about their meetings.

James Comey accused Trump’s administration of spreading “lies”.

Trump also seized on Comey’s revelation that he had directed a friend to release memos he’d written documenting his conversations with the president to a reporter.

According to Comey, Trump got him alone in the Oval Office and said, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go”. He painted Trump as a chief executive dismissive of the FBI’s independence and made clear that he interpreted Trump’s request to end an investigation into Flynn, his former national security adviser, as an order coming from the president. I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel.

We found many more specific points of contention between pundits about what Comey said, instances in which opposing sides presented drastically different versions of the same reality. I’m not going to say, ‘I want you to pledge allegiance.’ Who would do that?

Trump’s personal lawyer in relation to the Russian Federation probes, Marc Kasowitz, has indicated he’ll file complaints with both the Department of Justice and the Senate Judiciary Committee related to Comey’s decision to feed information about his Trump memos to the New York Times via an intermediary.

During nearly three hours of statements Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey described himself as “stunned” by Trump’s “very disturbing” and “very concerning” behavior in several of their meetings. Trump’s personal attorney, Marc E Kasowit, said the president was “eager to continue moving forward with his agenda, with the business of this country, and with the public cloud removed”. Well, I remember thinking, this is a very disturbing development, really important to our work. The fact that he was able to provide hard copies of the memos to both his friend and special counsel Robert Mueller suggests that Comey did not surrender them to authorities as required by the Federal Bureau of Investigation employment agreement.

“I’ll tell you about it over a very short period of time“, Trump told reporters.

After staying off Twitter during Comey’s testimony on Thursday, Trump began Friday with a sharp critique of the man he fired last month.

The committee’s chairman, RepbuMike Conaway and Adam Schiff, sent a letter to White House counsel Don McGahn, asking him whether any such tapes or memos exist now, or had existed in the past.

Comey’s admission that he is a leaker also raises serious legal questions.

The committee is seeking the materials by June 23.

Mr Comey had first recorded details of his interactions with the President in a series of memos.