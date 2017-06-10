Trump willing to testify under oath on Comey

When he was asked by the committee if Trump had asked him directly to halt the investigation at any time, he said: ‘Not to my understanding, no’. That was an excuse by the Democrats who lost an election that some people think they shouldn’t have lost, because it’s nearly impossible for the Democrats to lose the Electoral College, as you know.

CGTN’s Nathan King has more on Comey’s testimony.

President Trump said he would be “100 percent” willing to provide his version of the story under oath.

If Comey’s testimony is investigated and he is found to have intentionally lied under oath, he might face perjury charges which can land him in federal prison for a term of up to five years, according to Criminal Law.

“Well, I’ll tell you about that maybe sometime in the very near future”, Trump said.

“I am not hinting at anything”.

“I didn’t say that”, Trump told reporters when asked about Comey’s account relating to the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. “No, I didn’t say that“. On Friday he said he was “committing the United States to Article 5“.

So far there is no evidence that tapes of Comey and Trump’s conversations actually exist outside of the White House, creating an air of mystery around the idea and distracting from the many already damning allegations around the Trump administration.

While Comey claimed that he leaked his memos in reply to a tweet, a statement by Trump’s lawyer claimed the New York Times quoted the contents of Comey’s memos long before the time frame of the referenced tweet. About the loyalty pledge from Comey, Mr Trump said: “I hardly know the man, I’m not going to ask him to pledge allegiance”.

“I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel”, Mr Comey said. “Whether he obstructed justice, remains for the facts to come forward, and that’s what we want are the facts”. “No plausible case. We must distinguish crimes from pol sins”.

Trump had stayed unusually quiet on Thursday, refraining from weighing in on the testimony either in person or on Twitter.

During his appearance, Comey said he believed the president dismissed him in May to try to undermine a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign team and Russian Federation.

He said that he’d carefully documented his interactions with Trump because he anxious Trump would misrepresent them, and accused the administration of spreading “lies, plain and simple” about the reasons for his firing.

Comey’s testimony underscored the discord that had soured their relationship.

The former FBI director says the president had told “lies, plain and simple” about dismissing him from the FBI due to low morale at the bureau.

One source of the Trump-Comey dispute: Comey’s memos.

Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz was set to issue the complaint but it was unclear when. The President fired Mr Comey last month. “Play the tapes for all of America to hear”, he said.