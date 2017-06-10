Trump won’t say if Comey conversations were taped

President Donald Trump says the United States is committed to the mutual defense of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation members, casting aside concerns that his failure to mention the commitment last month weakened the alliance.

“Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication”, Trump tweeted, “and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

Comey delivered scathing testimony a day earlier in a highly anticipated Senate hearing, saying Trump sought to derail a probe into onetime national security advisor Michael Flynn – at best, a political miscalculation, and at worst a criminal obstruction of justice.

Article 5 says an attack on one North Atlantic Treaty Organisation member is an attack on all members and binds the allies to come to that country’s defense.

President Donald Trump welcomes Romania’s President Klaus Werner Iohannis to the White House in Washington, Friday, June 9, 2017.

Trump went on to declare that Comey was not just a leaker, but a perjurer. Instead, Trump let his lawyer do the talking for him. The committee also sent a letter to Comey asking for any notes or memos in his possession about the discussions he had with Trump before being abruptly fired last month. And he said multiple times that he choose to take detailed notes about his interactions with Trump because he anxious the White House and President would lie about them if he didn’t. The attorney is expected to file a complaint with the Justice Department inspector general about the revelation next week, according to a person close to the legal team who agreed to speak before the filing on condition that the person’s name is not used. Trump has also slammed Comey as a “leaker” since the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director explained how he used a proxy in order to inform the press about the memos he took about his meetings with Trump.

Comey said he did so after Trump suggested in a tweet that their conversations may have been recorded. Susan Collins, a moderate Republican, said Congress needs to obtain any tapes the president might have of his dealings with the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director. “I found him to be credible, candid and thorough”, Collins said of Comey on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”. The House intelligence committee is seeking any tapes of the conversations.