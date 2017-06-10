Trump won’t say if tapes exist; would testify under oath about Comey

“I knew there might come a day when I might need a record of what happens, not only to defend myself but to defend the Federal Bureau of Investigation and our integrity as an institution and the independent investigative function”. He also said, however, that he’s “sure” Mueller is looking into it.

Trump said he would “100 percent” speak under oath to refute Comey’s dramatic Thursday testimony. Comey says he thinks Trump’s comments to him were meant to get the FBI to go easy on Flynn in its investigation, which started while Comey led the agency. Pressed on the issue, he insisted he wasn’t “hinting anything”, before adding, “Oh you’re going to be very disappointed when you hear the answer, don’t worry“.

Trump says that he never asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty and never told Comey he hoped the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn would go away.

“I didn’t say that“, Trump said. On Friday he said he was “committing the United States to Article 5”.

The high-stakes struggle between President Trump and fired FBI Director James Comey is our top story again tonight.

Trump blasted Comey in a tweet Friday morning, calling him a “leaker” and saying he was vindicated.

“WOW, Comey is a leaker!” He was sacked by Trump 24 days after the inauguration for misleading Pence and failing to disclose the nature and content of his contacts with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. But if inexperience or incompetence is the best the Republicans can offer, because it is preferable to intentional criminality or corruption, then U.S. politics is in a bad state.

Comey’s public firing followed – “There was an explanation, I just don’t buy it”, Comey told Reed, who replied, “Well, um, yes” – and Reed asked if Comey believed he’d been fired “because you refused to take the president’s direction”. Comey provided enough political ammunition for each side to spin the hearing into a political victory, but the overall takeaway is that Democrats, Republicans, and Comey himself have plenty to be embarrassed about. But the self-imposed silence didn’t last.

Mr Comey’s testimony added fuel to critics’ accusations that Mr Trump’s actions around the Russian Federation probe might have amounted to obstruction of justice. He said that he’d carefully documented his interactions with Trump because he anxious Trump would misrepresent them, and accused the administration of spreading “lies, plain and simple” about the reasons for his firing.

Not one senator from the Intelligence Committee has questioned Comey’s memory or veracity.

Then there was the Washington Post editorial page saying Comey had “painted a picture of a President who grossly abused his executive authority”.

The former FBI director, in prepared remarks released Wednesday, said he told Trump three times that he was not personally under investigation, testimony that Republicans trumpeted as the day’s most important news. She called Comey an “honorable individual”.