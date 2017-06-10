Trump won’t say if tapes of Comey conversations exist

President Trump slammed James Comey as a “leaker” and a liar on Friday, “100%” committing to testify under oath to refute Comey’s charges while refusing to say if he recorded their conversations. “I didn’t obey that”.

“And he said multiple times that he choose to take detailed notes about his interactions with Trump because he anxious the White House and President would lie about them if he didn’t”.

Another curious revelation buried in Mr Comey’s testimony was that Mr Trump was less concerned about possible legal predicaments of his staff (Mr Flynn, it seems, being the notable exception).

“Frankly, James Comey confirmed a lot of what I said, and some of the things that he said just weren’t true”, Trump said.

The White House’s statements were “lies, plain and simple“.

Later, when asked about why he felt compelled to write memos to document his meetings with first president-elect and then President Trump-something he said he’d never felt the need to do with presidents George W. Bush or Barack Obama-Comey explained that, in part, it was due to “the nature of the person”. Talk about meddling: Comey was especially unnerved in the February 14 meeting when Trump cleared the room to be alone with Comey. “It was a combination of circumstances, subject matter, and the particular person”.

Trump’s private attorney, Marc Kasowitz, seized on the admission, casting the former Federal Bureau of Investigation director as one of the “leakers” set on undermining the Trump administration.

The White House cited a May 9 letter to Trump from Attorney General Jeff Sessions that attached a memo from Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, on “Restoring Confidence in the FBI” that recommended Comey’s dismissal.

Speculation over the tapes is rooted in a particularly cryptic tweet from the U.S. president issued nearly a month ago, seeming to suggest he might hold recordings of the conversations.

Where the dispute with the president arose, according to Mr Comey, was whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation should make it clear Mr Trump wasn’t in the investigatory crosshairs.

“I know I was sacked because of something about the way I was conducting the Russian Federation investigation, was in some way putting pressure on him, in some way irritating him, and he chose to fire me because of that”, Comey said in his June 8 testimony.

Sen. Marco Rubio similarly pressed him, and Democratic Sen.

But even though the Kremlin and Russian President Vladimir Putin have spent the past several months denying allegations of hacking and communications with Trump officials, Maynes said, “I’m sure they’re interested to see what comes out of this“. Dianne Feinstein asked Comey: “You’re big and strong”.

According to media reports, the president wholeheartedly endorses this bare-knuckles response to Mr Comey.

As Comey finished testifying in public on Capitol Hill, Trump – who was uncharactaristically silent on Twitter during the hearing – defended his administration’s progress on a range of domestic issues in a speech at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington. Comey said he was all but “stunned” into silence. “I’m not talking about campaigns”, Trump added. “The Russians interfered”, Comey stated firmly. He relied on detailed note-taking to describe Trump’s unsuccessful efforts to draw him into a cooperative relationship that should never exist between a president and Federal Bureau of Investigation director.