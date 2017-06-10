Tulsa police serving mental-health order shoot man; crowd gathers at scene

Sgt. Leland Ashley, with the Tulsa Police Department, said that deputies with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office were trying to serve a civil pickup order for a mental health issue at a home when the subject walked off.

A 29-year-old man armed with knives was killed Friday after three law enforcement officers fired at him as he was entering a convenience store, police said. The crowd shouted expletives at the officers and later chanted, “Hands up, don’t shoot”.

Later, some police reportedly appeared in riot gear, but the protest remained generally peaceful.

A prosecutor has told jurors in OH that the white former police officer who killed a black unarmed motorist should have followed his training, while the defense says the man who was killed should have followed orders.

