Turkey President ratifies troop deployment to Qatar

The country, which shares access with Qatar to the world’s biggest natural gas field, has offered food and other supplies to help ward off shortages.

Both agreements, which were drawn up before the spat between Qatar and its neighbours erupted, were brought to parliament by MPs from Turkey’s governing Justice and Development Party (AKP) in an extraordinary session.

Qatar said the terror listing is part of “baseless allegations that hold no foundation in fact”.

Erdogan has been in talks with the leaders of Qatar, Russia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and others on lowering the tension.

Mr Trump, in a later call with Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, called for unity among Gulf Arabs “but never at the expense of eliminating funding for radical extremism or defeating terrorism“, the White House said. From the start of the week, 10 States have broken diplomatic relations with Qatar.

But Qatar vehemently denies the accusations, saying the move was “unjustified”.

“The most important engagement that happened so far from the U.S.is by the president, which we highly appreciate”, Meshal bin Hamad al-Thani told the Financial Times. “Open channels of communication means venues for conflict resolution”, he said.

In his call with the emir, “The president emphasized the importance of all countries in the region working together to prevent the financing of terrorist organizations and stop the promotion of extremist ideology”, the White House said.

Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said in a written statement, “The members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, with whom Turkey is in a strategic business alliance, should solve their problems through negotiation, dialogue and communication“. “Increasing Turkish presence there at this point might be an attempt to reassure Qatar”.

However, the opposition criticized the decision to stand by Qatar.

“We have all kinds of recordings taking place where they (Qatar) are coordinating with al Qaeda in Syria”, he said.

“Turkey does not want to be forced into this crisis, and having to take one side against another”, Mr. Dalay said.

While QNA quickly retracted the news and claimed it has fallen victim to a cyberattack by an “unknown entity“, the statements revived disagreements between Qatar and a number of key Arab countries.

Gulf allies tightened their squeeze on Qatar on Friday by putting dozens of figures with links to the tiny, wealthy nation on terrorism blacklists.