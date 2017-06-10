Turkey’s Erdogan approves troop deployment to Qatar

Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan has approved legislation that allows the deployment of Turkish military forces to Qatar, in what has been interpreted as a sign of Ankara’s support for Doha in the face of attempts by certain Arab countries to isolate Qatar.

“There are those who are uncomfortable with us standing by our Qatari brothers, providing them with food”.

Speaking in the German town of Wolfenbuettel on Friday alongside German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also said that his nation’s hope was for diplomacy and dialogue.

The move came after Erdogan expressed earlier this week disapproval of the sanctions imposed on Qatar by several Arab countries.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Yemen cut ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. The embassy alleged, without evidence, that the demonstrators were associated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a three-decade-long insurgency against Turkey and is considered a terrorist group by the United States.

“Let me say at the outset that we do not think the sanctions against Qatar are good”, Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara.

During his visit to Paris, Al-Jubeir stated that Arab Gulf states want to see Qatar implementing the promises it had made a few years back with regard to its support of extremist groups, to its hostile media and interference in affairs of other countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, saying there was a need for close discussions with Turkish officials on “worrying” developments in the region.

Sezgin Tanrikulu, an MP from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), said 80 soldiers have been sent to the base to prepare what will be Turkey’s first military facility in the Gulf region.

Both countries have also backed rebels fighting to overthrow Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Erdogan has been in talks with the leaders of Qatar, Russia, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and others on lowering the tension.

In an interview with Reuters in late 2015, Ahmet Demirok, Turkey’s ambassador to Qatar at the time, said 3,000 ground troops would eventually be deployed at the base, which was primarily to serve as a venue for joint training exercises.