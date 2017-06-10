Turkey to fast track legislation approving troop deployment in Qatar

Ankara has taken Doha’s side in the dispute, urging a boycott of Saudi products and having its parliament draft a bill ready to support the tiny Gulf state militarily should the need arise.

Ankara’s move to deploy troops to the small Arab peninsula country is expected to increase stability and help Turkish peacemaking efforts function better.

The deal on deploying troops on Qatari soil to improve the country’s army and boost military cooperation was signed in April 2016, in the Gulf country’s capital Doha.

In another sign of support, the Turkish parliament approved on Wednesday the deployment of troops to a Turkish base in Qatar, although no date has been set. It published remarks falsely attributed to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in which he allegedly discussed Iran’s role in the Middle East, his views on the presidency of Donald Trump and the role of Hamas and Hezbollah in the region.

The number of Turkish ships and jets will that will be sent to Qatar will be determined after an inspection at the base designated to Turkey in the country, according to officials.

Qatar vehemently denies the accusations.

Saying both countries faced the “same threats”, Turkey agreed past year to open a military base in Doha and had already dispatched 150-300 troops there.

“Turkey is in a position to become a key in peace in Middle East and other subjects when one considers her America and West relations, even Russian Federation relations, and especially the delicate Iranian balances and how she is an important power in the Muslim world and in the Middle East”, Demir told VOA Turkish.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan indicated that Turkey disapproved the escalation after Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Yemen, Egypt, Mauritania, and Maldives froze diplomatic relations and imposed economic sanctions against Qatar.

After the talks between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said late on Monday they called for dialogue and compromise. Jordan and Djibouti downgraded diplomatic relations with Qatar. Qatari news outlets like Al Jazeera have criticized numerous country’s neighbors.

Erdogan said on Tuesday that Qatar was a leading force in the regional fight against terror and criticized others for pursuing the policy of isolating the oil-rich country.