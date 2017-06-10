Turkish MPs approve troop deployment to Qatar base

Qatar’s foreign minister says that sanctions imposed upon his country violate global law, calling the moves by Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations an “unjust siege”. He conisdered that the unity between the countries of the region is important for the struggle against the Islamic State, the radicalism, the islamophobia and sectarian struggles.

The base where the Turkish troops would be sent was created to serve primarily as a site for joint training drills, Turkey’s former ambassador to Qatar, Ahmet Demirok, told Reuters in 2015. Erdogan said Ankara will do everything in its power to help end the crisis.

On Monday morning, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Yemen, and Libya’s eastern-based government, in addition to the Maldives, cut their ties with the State of Qatar.

Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif said that there is a need for closer cooperation with Turkey in light of the recent “worrying” regional developments, upon his arrival in Ankara on Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended Qatar after several countries severed diplomatic ties, saying he personally would have intervened if accusations that the tiny Gulf emirate supports “terrorism” were true.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was quick to clarify that the president’s tweets were merely advocating a “message of toughness on terror-financing”, and was not indicative of the U.S, taking sides concerning the conflict.

It was not immediately clear how many more troops Turkey would send to the Gulf state.

Both Qatar and Turkey welcomed many Muslim Brotherhood members who fled Egypt after the 2013 ouster of Mohamed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood leader who had been elected president of Egypt the year before.

Turkey’s main exporters’ body said it was ready to meet food and water supply demands from Qatar, after a Qatari official said Doha was in talks with Iran and Turkey to ensure trade disruptions did not create shortages.

Qatar’s foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani disputed a Saudi statement accusing Qatar of “embracing terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at de-stabilizing the region”.

It is expected to send a delegation consisting of 90 soldiers to Qatar which will examine the conditions of military base.