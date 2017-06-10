Turkish president approves troops to Qatar

A group of Gulf nations led by Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic ties as well as land, sea and air travel with Qatar on 5 June, accusing the country of supporting Sunni extremist groups and Iranian-backed Shiite militants to destabilize the region.

USA officials were blindsided by Saudi Arabia’s decision to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar in a coordinated move with Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, current and former officials in Washington told Reuters. The crisis has thrust the USA into a delicate position because of its alliances with all sides-and because Qatar hosts the nerve centre for U.S. air operations in the Middle East, including the fight against Islamic State.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt and Yemen have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, which is to hold the Fifa World Cup in 2022. “The blockade is hindering United States military actions in the region and the campaign against ISIS“, Tillerson said, without providing details.

The situation is particularly fraught as Qatar is home to the Al-Udeid forward base for U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations not only in Syria, but also Iraq and Afghanistan.

Tillerson, tapped by the White House to mediate the Arab diplomatic crisis, said the emir of Qatar has taken steps to cut back on terrorism financing and has been banishing extremists.

Tillerson said the USA supported efforts by the emir of Kuwait to mediate the crisis, and said “the elements of a solution are available”. In the call with the Qatari leader, Mr. Trump said the US wants a “united Gulf Cooperation Council to promote regional stability, but never at the expense of eliminating funding for radical extremism or defeating terrorism”.

He says Qatar has a history of supporting violent groups. No clear evidence has surfaced yet of who was involved, but Qatar’s relationship with the United States and its funding of the Al-Jazeera news service have been sources of concern for other governments in the region.

The statement added that Qatar does not support terrorist groups. It added that a Turkish delegation would be going to Qatar in the coming days to assess the situation at the base, where around 90 Turkish soldiers are now based.

Trump had previously appeared to side with the Saudis and other nations against Qatar in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

Despite Tillerson’s assessment that the fight against ISIS had been impacted, Pentagon officials said there has been no immediate disruption.

The Financial Times also reports that Qatar is said to have paid a massive ransom after members of the royal family were kidnapped, also contributing to the crisis. But Gulf Arab neighbors and Egypt have always been irked by its maverick stances and support for the Muslim Brotherhood, which they regard as a political enemy.