Twitter’s Apple HomePod verdict: ‘It looks like a roll of toilet paper’

When it hits the market in December, HomePod will give Apple a high-end competitor to Amazon.com’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google Home. This was not a particular focus of either the existing Google or Amazon systems, and Apple clearly feels it can make it a unique proposition with this emphasis. It is more expensive than the Google Home voice-activated speaker with a list price of $129 and the Amazon Echo at $180. HomePod will act as a HomeKit base, allowing users to control their homes from anywhere in the world, something now offered on select Apple TV and iPad models.

The HomePod is Hey Siri enabled with 6 multi-directional microphones that can interpret the way you say “Hey Siri” with its memory. That same user can’t ask Siri to play music through Spotify, which competes with Apple Music. “We feel like we reinvented that in the portable player area, and we think we can reinvent it in the home as well”.

The speaker will sell for about $350 in December in the US, United Kingdom and Australia. The protection is similar to what Google Home and Amazon’s Echo speakers already offer. We’re not sure if this will be more convenient than using your voice, but it appears that the feature is inside the Accessibility menu. When away from home, HomePod is the ideal home hub, providing remote access and home automations through the Home app on iPhone or iPad.

A recent report by the digital agency Stone Temple found Apple’s Siri smart assistant – found in most of the company’s products – to be quite dumb.

“Facebook, Google and Microsoft have all laid out clear visions in 2017 for the role of machine learning and artificial intelligence”, according to Geoff Blaber, vice president of research of the Americas for CCS Insight and FierceWireless contributor. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smartphones, he said.

Don’t get me wrong, HomePod has the potential to be the de facto speaker-come-home helper when it launches in the United Kingdom in December, but until I place it on my living room shelf, I’ll remain cautiously pessimistic. While there’s no doubt the $349 speaker will be a fast best-seller thanks to the legion of Apple fans, it’s long-term future will ultimately be determined by the larger music-listening community. For instance, Apple initially resisted enlarging the size of iPhone’s screen despite strong sales for larger-display phones made by Samsung and other rivals. As The New York Times noted, this year’s conference was particularly heavy on Apple hardware announcements, but nonetheless there were some exciting updates for Apple’s software products. Despite a slightly bass-heavy performance, our sister mag What Hi Fi? thought the HomePod edged the Sonos and outclassed the Echo in a side-by-side demo. It will block videos that start playing automatically, for instance, and can also prevent ads from following and profiling users.

Apple is introducing a 10.5-inch iPad Pro in an attempt to revive interest in its once hot-selling line of tablets.

New features coming to iPhones and iPads include messages that sync to Apple servers in the cloud. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.