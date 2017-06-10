Twitter users, blocked by President Trump, cry censorship

Another client, Joseph Papp claims to have been blocked after tweeting Trump a post related to the President’s speech about the United States withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement, which included the hashtag #fakeleader.

He could not confirm how many people the Knight Institute spoke with, though said since sending the letter and posting it online, “We’ve had a dozen or more people. who have reached out to us”.

It’s not an obvious one, though.

Could President Trump’s Twitter habit land him in hot water? Some Twitter users say Trump is violating the First Amendment by blocking people from his feed after they posted scornful comments.

The lawyers, in a letter sent to Trump on Tuesday, argue that the U.S. president’s account is a “public forum” from which the government is constitutionally barred from excluding people due to their opinions.

Others doubt this argument would stand up in court. One federal judge in Virginia did hold last month that a public official’s Facebook page could constitute a public forum for First Amendment purposes. President Trump, who has many critics (and admirers) on Twitter, does, too. Even if they’re not blocked, do you have any idea how many hits his mention column must take on a daily basis? Among them, now: If the President of the United States gets annoyed enough with you that he blocks you on Twitter, has the government just violated your Constitutional rights?

This is not a Twitter account dedicated to personal interests and family affairs,  Adbo said. “As can any other public official or any private person”.

Fallow argues that the same logic applies to Twitter.

The key issue is ensuring citizens are not kept out due to their viewpoints or what they have to he said. It doesn’t display comments by members of the public. “Think about the L.A. Times having no editorial control over their content because it is a public forum”. “His decisions about that account are therefore not constrained by the First Amendment”.

The group emphasize that Trump is suppressing speech by limiting their ability to view his tweets and participate in discussion around his tweets. But since, as Sean Spicer made clear, his tweets are official proclamations of the President, that means he’s cutting off taxpayers from viewing public statements from a government official.

White doesn’t find these arguments very persuasive. “You have a right to speak”, he said. “There’s only a de minimus diminution in the ability to read what the president has chosen to vent on this particular site”. Blocked users also don’t have an opportunity to engage with Trump’s tweets, creating an environment where dissent is stifled in the replies. White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino also shared a video arguing that Trump is “communicating directly with YOU” to bypass news media.

The issue comes as the courts are considering Trump’s tweets on immigration as they weigh the constitutionality of his immigration executive order.

The President uses his personal Twitter account to express what are clearly personal opinions, such as his rant yesterday against the “Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes”. “But if you have to do some kind of due process before you can block trolls, it becomes unusable”.