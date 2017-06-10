Two Australians confirmed dead in London Bridge terror attack

The family said her actions “demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life”.

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull told Melbourne Radio 3AW Ms Boden was killed by “cowardly, vicious terrorists“.

Ms Zelenak, who grew up on Brisbane’s bayside, was working in the United Kingdom as a nanny and tributes have begun pouring in for her online.

Ms Zelenak was killed after being separated from her friend while trying to flee from the chaos as three men ploughed a van through pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday night.

Like others in London, her life had been touched by two previous terrorist incidents. He had been working next to London Bridge at the Boro Bistro restaurant, whose manager Vincent Le Berre told Le Télégramme: ‘One of the attackers got on to the roof of the bar and jumped on the terrace, wounding one of my colleagues.

Commuters paused in train stations, hospital staff gathered in hospital foyers and workers stopped work in government offices at 11 a.m. (1000GMT).

The body was recovered near Limehouse in east London, downstream of London Bridge.

It has previously been revealed that the ringleader of the heinous attack, Pakistani-born British citizen Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, was on a terror watchlist after he was twice reported to anti-terror authorities, clashed with police after he unfurled an Islamic state flag and appeared in a TV documentary called The Jihadis next Door.

Her family said she would have had “no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”.

“I can not put into words how sad I am that we have lost one of our own” Dame Eileen Sills said.

Nathalie Cros Brohan said on Facebook on Monday that her sister, Ms Delcros, had been taken to hospital, while Mr Thomas was yet to be found.

Neighbors described Butt as an avid weightlifter and Transport for London confirmed he worked for London Underground in customer service before leaving last October.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says the families are on their way to London and have asked for privacy.

Fears are also being held for the fate of missing Queensland au pair, 21-year-old Sara Zelenak, but it remains unclear whether she is the second Australian victim.

“For more than a decade, my brother received better job offers outside of Spain, but he never accepted any jobs before the HSBC offer in London because he wanted to be close to his family”, Echeverria’s elder brother, Joaquin, told The Associated Press.

Italian authorities said Zaghba had been stopped and questioned in Italy but had not been charged with any crime.

The French couple, who were visiting London for the weekend, were walking south over London Bridge around the time the attack started, according to police.

The area around Borough Market is not expected to reopen Tuesday.

Australian Kirsty Boden, 28, rushed to provide first aid but was stabbed to death by one of the three attackers.

Photo: AFP/Getty Images James McMullan. A new search was underway Tuesday in Ilford, just north of Barking.

Sara was last seen on Whatsapp five minutes before the horror attack, which left eight dead and more than 40 injured.