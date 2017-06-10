Two More Movies in Monster Universe Have Been Confirmed!

Universal Monster Universe will have “The Mummy” as its first installment. The studio is launching its Marvel-esque cinematic universe this week with The Mummy, and Bride of Frankenstein, starring Javier Bardem as Frankenstein’s Monster, is now scheduled for release in February 2019.

But that is just the beginning. Either way, expect to see Michael Fassbender turn up in one of these Dark Universe films in the coming years. Dark Universe was begun by core creatives Alex Kurtzman, who also serves as director and producer of The Mummy, and The Mummy producer Chris Morgan (The Fate of the Furious). More on the story below.

During an interview with Fandom, Kurtzman revealed that Dracula, Phantom of the Opera and Hunchback of Notre Dame are also in the works.

The great Lon Chaney helped launch the Universal Monsters in the 1923 silent film The Hunchback of Notre Dame, which grossed more than $3 million on a budget of less than $1 million-big bucks in 1923. Meanwhile, former “Dracula” movies were loosely based on Bram Stoker’s novel of the same name.

Gaming company WayForward, best known for games with a pixelated style that is created to evoke memories of classic arcade games, will release The Mummy Demastered for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam in late August. Led by the enigmatic and brilliant Dr. Henry Jekyll, Prodigium’s mission is to track, study and-when necessary-destroy evil embodied in the form of monsters in our world.

Kurtzman said that they Dark Universe may not be exclusively populated by household name monsters.

“There are characters within those films that can grow and expand and maybe even spin off“, Kurtzman explains. Dracula Untold was originally supposed to be the kick-off for the Dark Universe, but so-so reviews meant that connections have been downplayed. Warner Bros. has the DC Extended Universe. But because the film didn’t meet box office expectations, the studio was forced to go back to the drawing board.