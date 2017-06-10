U.S. says ‘may pull out of UN Human Rights Council’

A day before embarking on her first trip to Israel as USA ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley demanded that the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) address its bias against the Jewish state.

The Trump administration has said that the United States could pull out of the United Nations Human Rights Council unless the body “ends the whitewashing of dictators’ abuses and unfair attacks on Israel”.

John Fisher, the head of the Human Rights Watch, has said that they expect the US Ambassador will call for reforms.

He added that “we have a long way to go” for change there and also at the Human Rights Council which he said “has been hijacked as a weapon against Israel” and in UNESCO “where they seek to rub out the history of the Jewish people”.

She named Venezuela, Cuba, China, Burundi, and Saudi Arabia as not upholding the highest standards despite their membership and said that the forum was becoming “discredited” like its predecessor body, the Human Rights Commission.

In his speech opening the session, United Nations rights chief Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein also upbraided some council members – including Indonesia, Egypt and the Philippines – for restricting global investigations into alleged abuses.

Venezuela’s U.N. -Geneva ambassador Jorge Valero countered that the United States had “no moral authority” to lecture on human rights. In March, the US boycotted a session of the Human Rights Council for the same reason. “We see some areas for significant strengthening”, Haley said.

In Geneva, Haley said UNHRC must “address its chronic anti-Israel bias if it is to have any credibility”.

Zeid called out members such as Venezuela, Egypt, Nigeria and the Philippines for blocking multiple United Nations expert visits to these human rights hot spots. We seek to re-establish the council’s legitimacy.

As for Israel, it’s also faced human rights complaints.

Governments “who can not defend themselves turn to this council for hope”, she added.

“Ambassador Haley made the right call today in putting the weight of the United States behind reform of a flawed but crucial body”.

Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLU’s human rights program, criticized Haley’s stance in a statement to Reuters.

President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations said Wednesday the USA will not allow the U.N.to “bully” Israel anymore.

Haley is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin during her visit as well as with top officials from the Palestinian Authority, including PA leader Mahmoud Abbas.

If Trump follows through on the threat to leave the council, he could do so in conjunction with the U.S. Department of State after the current session ends later this month.