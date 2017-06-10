UAE bans expressions of sympathy toward Qatar

U.S. President Donald Trump took sides in the deep rift in the Arab world on Tuesday, praising Middle East countries’ actions against Qatar, but later spoke by phone with Saudi King Salman and stressed the need for Gulf unity.

That said, while Qatar has few options for taking retaliatory steps, it prefers to have the USA military in the country “because it gives them an external guarantee of security”, Kristian Ulrichsen, Chatham House associate fellow in London, told The National, a media outlet based in the United Arab Emirates. “Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!”

The U.S.is one of several countries offering to help. They accused Qatar of supporting terrorism, an assertion that Doha had dismissed.

Ordinary Qataris were loading up on supplies in supermarkets, fearing shortages. Mr Trump said on Twitter, claiming his visit to Saudi Arabia was “already paying off”.

Bob Corker, the Republican head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, appeared stunned when informed by journalists about Trump’s tweets on Qatar.

Qatar is home to a critical US military base, including the headquarters of US Central Command in the region.

“Nobody wants to hurt Qatar. It has to choose whether it must move in one direction or another direction”, the minister said.

Qatar has said it will not retaliate against the curbs. In recent months, suspected Russian cyber activities, including the use of fake news stories, have turned up amid elections in France, Germany and other countries. The region’s Sunni states bristle at Qatar’s less hostile position toward Shiite Iran and object to its backing groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, whose ideology challenges the system of hereditary rule in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and elsewhere.

Qatar’s isolation from powerful fellow Arab states advanced, however.

The Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt is another Islamist group that became politically active.

“Given the vehemence in the Saudi and Emirati public statements and this history between these three countries, it may be that the Saudis and Emiratis are seeking to push out senior Qatari leaders”, said a former senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

“The Ministry said the investigation team confirmed that the piracy process had used high techniques and innovative methods by exploiting an electronic gap on the website of the Qatar News Agency”, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have revoked the licences of Qatar Airways and ordered its offices to close.

When avoiding Saudi Arabia, their massive – and only – neighbour, Qatar’s planes are having to take more indirect routes, leading to longer flight times.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said isolating Qatar would “not resolve any problems” and called for “mutual dialogue”.

Aside from providing a vital base for USA troops, Qatar has garnered significant regional influence, from becoming a major player in Libya to dramatically influencing the stance of the Syrian opposition.