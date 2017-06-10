UAE Chides Qatar for Seeking ‘Non-Arab’ Help

The president did not limit his call for greater action against terrorism to Qatar alone but instead urged “Qatar and other nations in the region to do more to combat terrorism and do it faster”.

“Unfortunately, the recent tension between the Gulf countries have overshadowed the joy of the holy Ramadan of all Muslims”.

“I won’t name other countries but we are not done solving the problem, but we will solve that problem”, he said.

Al-Jazeera offices have been shut down by authorities in Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

“The GCC must emerge united and stronger to show the world the GCC’s resolve in its fight against violence and terrorism, and its commitment to countering the threat from terrorism“, he said. He demanded that Qatar, as well as the other nations, take steps to curtail support for terrorism.

“Now, there are ones who are bothered because of us being together with our Qatari brothers or sending and exporting food supplies, drugs etc – no matter if they are in hunger or thirst – should excuse us”.

US President Donald Trump reacts to a reporter’s question during a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 9, 2017.

“Qatar has made efforts to prosecute significant terrorist financiers”.

In its latest Country Reports on Terrorism, the US State Department said Qatar in 2015 froze assets and imposed travel bans on Ka’bi and Kawari, both of whom are Qatari citizens.

“The previous emir is a big supporter of this whole extremist agenda, so we do have an issue”, the official said.

Qatar says its foreign minister has spoken to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson called on Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt to “ease the blockade” against Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Yemen, Libya, Maldives, Mauritius, Mauritania, and Senegal have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing the kingdom of being a haven for terror financiers, while Jordan and Djibouti have downgraded relations.

He warned that the Persian Gulf crisis is hindering USA efforts to fight the Islamic State group.

Responding to Tillerson’s comments, Erdogan said, “Tillerson’s comments on Qatar is positive but not enough, all the sanctions must be halted completely”.

Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base is home to more than 11,000 USA and coalition forces and an important base for the fight against IS. Shortly after Tillerson’s remarks, the Pentagon said that the Qatar blockade was “hindering” the ability to plan for long-term operations.

He says Qatar has a history of supporting violent groups.