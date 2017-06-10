UAE closes its airspace to planes from Doha, blocks Qatari websites

That story falsely reported comments by Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at a military graduation ceremony, saying that President Trump might not last long in office, criticizing escalation of animosity toward Iran, and praising Hezbollah and Hamas as resistance organizations.

He urged Saudi Arabia to end all restrictions on Qatar and resolve the ongoing dispute through talks.

“We don’t know, all these measures, why they are being taken”, he said.

“Since its establishment, the Muslim Brotherhood has maintained positive relations with the people and rulers of the Gulf countries, providing them with cultural, scientific, political, economic and social services”, the statement read.

The oil-rich Qatar has been isolated by its neighbours, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates since early this month.

On Monday, five Gulf states led by Saudi Arabia abruptly disrupted their diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

Tillerson also said Qatar needed to address its neighbors’ concerns about terrorist financing as he sought to find a middle ground after President Trump tweeted support for the blockade this week. The administration is also demanding Qatar drop all support for Syria’s Salafist groups; those which adhere to the ideology of al Qaeda, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and their subsidiaries.

Bahrain’s foreign minister, keeping up the pressure on Qatar in a deepening Arab row, reiterated on Thursday a demand that Doha distance itself from Iran and stop support for “terrorist organisations”.

“We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy”, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told reporters in Doha on Thursday. “Qatar hosts one of the largest USA military bases in the region”, CNN reported.

The legislation, which also foresees cooperation in military training, was rapidly passed in parliament on Wednesday, a day after Erdogan openly sided with Qatar and criticized other Gulf countries’ moves to isolate it.

“I decided along with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, our great generals and military people the time had come for Qatar to end its funding”, Trump said.

Saudi Arabia has been criticized in the past for exporting a militant interpretation of Islam and because 15 of the 19 hijackers in the 2001 terrorist attacks on the USA were Saudi citizens. The recent joint statement issued by the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE regarding a “terror finance watchlist” once again reinforces baseless allegations that hold no foundation in fact.

“Our expectation is that these countries will immediately take steps to de-escalate the situation and put forth a good faith effort to resolve their grievances they have with each other”.