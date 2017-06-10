UAE minister says seeking ‘change of Qatar policy’

One US intelligence official said that while Russia has the expertise and an incentive to sow division among Arab states allied with the United States, Russian hackers were available for hire to other countries and criminal groups.

The Gulf countries have ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris overseas 14 days to return home.

“Such a Trumpification of relations with one another is particularly risky in a region that is already rife with crises”, he told the newspaper, in an apparent reference to what critics say is the increasingly divisive rhetoric seen since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump previous year.

The main impact of the rift is on the regional, short-haul flights operated by Qatar and rival carriers, which connect the airport hub of Doha with Saudi Arabia and other nearby countries.

He accused Qatar of being “the main champion of extremism and terrorism in the region”.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Emir Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who played a pivotal role in mediating a compromise in a 2014 diplomatic dispute between Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Gulf states, flew to Qatar Wednesday night and met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Egypt, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, have severed diplomatic relations with Doha, which they accuse of supporting extremists.

US President Donald Trump has told Saudi Arabia’s King Salman that a united Gulf Cooperation Council is “critical to defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability”. The countries also said they would eject Qatar’s diplomats.

The Chairman National Human Rights Committee of Qatar, Ali bin Smaikh Al-Marri, said that the 14-day term given to Qataris by those nations after breaking diplomatic ties with Doha on Monday contravenes global norms and principles affecting Qataris. That crisis ended eight months later, but the roots of it are clearly seen in the latest dispute.

Bans on Qatar-linked oil and LNG vessels refueling at the UAE’s port of Fujairah have added to chaos, pushing shippers to find new refueling points at extra cost, industry sources said. Qatar has only one land route to Saudi Arabia, which is used for transport of essential commodities.

An outspoken Emirati ruling family member has even raised the prospect of Qatar’s leadership changing amid the growing crisis.

Foreigners residing in Qatar and in possession of a Qatari residence visa would also not be eligible for visa on arrival in the UAE, Etihad spokesman said in an email.

“Doha now is completely isolated. Doha now needs to take serious steps very rapidly to placate not only their neighbours but also their allies around the world”.

“The government of Qatar is in denial”, he told AFP news agency. The CNN report quoted the Qatari government communications office as saying it was working with the FBI and Britain’s National Crime Agency on an ongoing hacking investigation.