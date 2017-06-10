UAE minister suggests embargo if Qatar doesn’t change course

It comes amid a diplomatic row between Qatar and Arab nations. He says the USA asks that there be “no further escalation”.

With supply chains disrupted and concern mounting about economic turbulence, banks and firms in Gulf Arab states were trying to keep business links to Qatar open and avoid a costly firesale of assets.

He urged Saudi Arabia to end all restrictions on Qatar and resolve the ongoing dispute through talks.

On Monday, five Arab countries – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Yemen – cut ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism. Some analysts believe the Saudi anger is rather because Qatar acts more independently of Riyadh, including partially in its relations with Iran.

The biggest USA air base in the Middle East is in Qatar and around 10,000 personnel work there in support of several allied operations in Iraq, Syria and around the region.

Qatar’s foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani responded to the crisis by advocating the opening of dialogue between nations, stating Tuesday, “We are not a superpower here, we are not believing in solving things with confrontation”. Shortly after Tillerson’s remarks, the Pentagon said that while the Qatar blockade was not affecting current operations against Islamic State, it was “hindering” the ability to plan for long-term operations.

The move carries some risk for Turkey, particularly if Saudi Arabia attacks or annexes Qatar.

Tillerson said Qatar has a history of supporting groups across a wide political spectrum, including those that engage in violence, and that the emir of Qatar had made progress in halting financial support for terrorism but that he must do more.

They accused Qatar of funding militant groups – allegations it vehemently denies.

They also suspended all land, air, and sea traffic with Qatar, ejected its diplomats, and ordered Qatari citizens to leave.

He added that the supplies would be brought in through Qatar Airways cargo flights, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

“We will not abandon our Qatari brothers”, Erdogan said.

During the six-year Syrian conflict, Doha and Ankara have backed rebels trying to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

The move, announced early Friday, is the latest development in the ongoing rift between Qatar and Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Media reports say the deployment will initially include warplanes, ships and some 200-250 troops.