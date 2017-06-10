UAE ruling family member: Qatar now questioning its leaders

After first appearing to back the Saudi-led measures against Qatar on Twitter, he shifted gears and called for unity among Gulf Arab states.

While the UAE had previously blocked access to Qatar-based media network Al Jazeera, access to the Doha News website was also blocked on Thursday.

Analysts say the current crisis is in part an extension of a 2014 dispute, when Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain temporarily recalled their ambassadors from Doha over Qatari support for Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood.

The crisis has implications for the U.S.; Qatar hosts almost 11,000 American military personnel at an air base.

China has traditionally played little role in Middle East conflicts or diplomacy, despite its reliance on the region for oil.

Al-Jazeera’s offices have been shut down by authorities in Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

The group said the list shows Qatar “announces fighting terrorism on one hand and finances and supports and hosts different terrorist organizations on the other hand”.

They have ordered Qatari citizens and diplomats out of their countries, cut all flights to Qatar and are looking for ways to bar global airlines from flying through their airspace to get to Qatar, which is slated to host to 2022 World Cup.

“This is the strongest accusation to date of Qatar being connected with terrorism”.

“They said they would take a hard line on funding… extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar“.

US President Donald Trump has proposed to convene a summit to resolve the crisis caused by the decision of Saudi Arabia followed by several other countries to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Analysts have raised the prospect of a palace coup in Qatar, a hereditary monarchy with a history of such changes in leadership.

In its latest Country Reports on Terrorism, the US State Department said Qatar in 2015 froze assets and imposed travel bans on Ka’bi and Kawari, both of whom are Qatari citizens.

The article quoted Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani as cautioning against confrontation with Iran, as well as defending the Palestinian group Hamas and Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shi’ite movement allied with Tehran.

A CNN report quoted unidentified U.S. officials briefed on the investigation as saying that Russian hackers were suspected.

“The team confirmed that the hacked file was installed last April, which was later exploited in the publication of the fabricated news on 24/5/2017, at 12:13am”.

“We have been isolated because we are successful and progressive”, Sheikh Mohammed told reporters in Doha.