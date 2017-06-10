Qatar Airways was ordered on Tuesday to close its offices in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, following coordinated action by four Arab nations to cut ties with Qatar.

The US media outlets who are opposed to President Trump and his idea of getting along diplomatically with Russian Federation are pushing a narrative that Russian Federation was responsible for the crisis in the Middle East.

“Russian-Qatari cooperation, primarily in the trade, economic and investment areas, was discussed, and the results of the meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission in April 2017 were highly praised”, the Kremlin said, Washington Examiner reported.

On May 23, the Qatar News Agency ran a news piece stating the emir questioned Donald Trump’s presidency and the U.S.’ enmity toward Iran, which is Qatar’s ally and other Gulf nations’- particularly Saudi Arabia’s – opponent.

Trump spoke by telephone with Saudi Arabia’s ruler King Salman later Tuesday in an exchange of notably different tone from the U.S. president’s earlier remarks on Twitter.

In an interview with BBC radio, UAE Ambassador to Russia Omar Saif Ghobash said Qatar had to choose between supporting extremism or supporting its neighbours.

He later tweeted: “Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism!”

Separately, the Pentagon thanked Qatar for hosting the largest USA air force base in the Middle East.

An outspoken Emirati ruling family member, the writer and political analyst Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi, even raised the prospect Wednesday of Qatar’s leadership changing.

It said that Trump, in a later call with Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, called for unity among Gulf Arabs “but never at the expense of eliminating funding for radical extremism or defeating terrorism”. An Omani diplomat traveled to Qatar on Monday. Trump said on Twitter, claiming his visit to Saudi Arabia was “already paying off”.

Both al-Jubeir and Gargash in their comments suggested their complaints about Qatar go back years, likely implying their criticism is focused on Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Qatar has backed Islamist movements but vehemently denies supporting terrorism.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry accused Qatar of taking an “antagonist approach” toward Cairo and said “all attempts to stop it from supporting terrorist groups failed”.

Jubeir declined to confirm a list of 10 demands published by Al Jazeera, which included shutting down the widely watched, Doha-based satellite network, but added that Qatar knew what it needed to do to restore normal relations.

A Pentagon spokesman said the crisis has had “no impact on our operations in Qatar or with regards to airspace permission around it”.

Qatar, home to about 10,000 USA troops and the host of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, criticized the move as a “violation of its sovereignty”.