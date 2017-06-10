UAE shuts airspace to Qatari flights as crisis deepens

Iran has offered to provide food to Qatar after Saudi Arabia closed the country’s only land border and its own airspace for Qatari aircraft.

The comments which came to the open after the hack has set Qatar against the Gulf’s Arab countries, forcing Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE and Egypt to cut ties with the oil rich country.

What’s the extent of the U.A.E. ban on shipping with Qatar?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) central bank has instructed local banks to stop dealing with 59 individuals and 12 entities with alleged links to Qatar and to freeze all their assets, the state news agency WAM reported on Friday.

Abu Dhabi-based Dolphin Energy Ltd., which operates the gas pipeline, is a joint venture between Mubadala Investment Co., which holds a 51-percent share, plus Occidental Petroleum Corp. and Total SA that possess a 24.5-percent stake each. Meanwhile, Turkey’s parliament approved sending troops to an existing Turkish base in Qatar as a sign of support.

Apart from preserving gas shipments from Qatar, the U.A.E. on Wednesday actually eased efforts to isolate its smaller neighbor.

The Gulf countries have ordered their citizens out of Qatar and gave Qataris overseas 14 days to return home.

Qatar’s foreign minister has insisted his country was combating terror financing and “protecting the world from potential terrorists”. “Doha now needs to take serious steps very rapidly to placate not only their neighbors but also their allies around the world”.

While liberal compared to much of the Middle East, the UAE has tough cybercrime and slander laws under which people can be arrested, imprisoned and deported for taking photographs without the consent of those shown. Russia denied Wednesday it hacked the agency after a CNN report quoted anonymous USA officials saying they suspected Russian hackers.

The Qatari Interior Ministry said late Wednesday that the website of the Qatar News Agency was initially hacked in April with “high techniques and innovative methods”. FBI agents are assisting Qatar in its investigation, said Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar’s ambassador to the U.S.

“The demand for political protection from two non-Arab states and military protection from one of them looks like a new tragic and comic chapter”, Gargash posted on his official Twitter page.