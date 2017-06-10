UAE social media users ‘showing sympathy’ for Qatar could face jail time

On Monday, five Arab countries – Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Yemen – abruptly cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Meanwhile, Bahrain has joined the UAE in threatening jail terms for anyone voicing support for Qatar.

The boycott ended after Qatar agreed to a string of concessions including relocating leaders of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood to Turkey and cooperating with Gulf states on intelligence and security.

Qatar’s top diplomat has struck a defiant tone, saying no-one gave Arab nations the right to “blockade” his energy-rich country, and that the campaign by Saudi Arabia and its allies to isolate Qatar is based on “false and fabricated news”.

While the troops are not expected to fight for Qatar should hostilities break out, Demir says Turkey should have avoided the appearances of giving Qatar military support when it could mediate the crisis. This could allow the Gulf state to stave off possible shortages after its biggest suppliers cut ties.

One US official said that while Qatar needs to do more to combat terrorist financing, it was inaccurate to single out that Gulf nation.

Defense Secretary James Mattis also spoke to his counterpart in Qatar to express U.S. commitment to security.

But turning up the heat on Qatar so soon after the countries cut off diplomatic ties could imperil the future of the USA military’s largest outpost in the Middle East – an air base 20 miles south of the capital Doha that hosts an estimated 11,000 military personnel. S&P said those countries’ severing of diplomatic and business links “will exacerbate Qatar’s external vulnerabilities and could put pressure on economic growth and fiscal” stability.

Finally, he said, there’s “Al Jazeera and other Qatari-funded media, which is just an irritant to these governments because they see Al Jazeera as the platform through which opposition members talk to their own publics”. They have imposed what Qatar says is a blockade of shipping and air traffic and closed Qatar’s only land border, causing panic buying at supermarkets and provoking confusion and anxiety across the population.

The move carries some risk for Turkey, particularly if Saudi Arabia attacks or annexes Qatar.

Newspapers and television channels in the region have also been engaged in a war of words over Qatar’s role.

UAE airlines Etihad and Emirates said all travellers holding Qatari passports were now prohibited from travelling to or transiting through the emirates. However, the Qatari foreign minister downplayed the likelihood of military conflict. “This ruling applies to all airlines flying into the UAE”, the spokesman said in the statement.

Gause also noted Qatar’s relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood “and other oppositional political groups”, as well as Qatari cooperation with Iran on some issues “at a time when Saudi Arabia is confronting Iran directly on all sorts of fronts”. But financial markets were relatively calm after some recent jumps.

Qatar’s stock index was down 1 percent after diving 8.7 percent over the last two days.

Led by Kuwait, mediation efforts are now underway to resolve the crisis, which Gargash said was the result of “an accumulation over many, many years of subversive Qatari politics and support for extremism and terrorist organizations”.