UAE threatens prison, fines for Qatar support

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2017.

“Trump’s message was that we need unity in the region to fight against extremist ideology and terrorist financing”. He barred Qatari passport- or resident visa-holders entry and said those expressing sympathy toward Qatar could face up to 15 years in prison.

The UAE joined countries including neighbours Saudi Arabia and Bahrain in severing diplomatic ties with Qatar this week as well as all air, sea or land links.

Qatar has denied the accusations and called the collective decision “unjustified”.

While panic spreads through Qatar’s import-export sector, food suppliers and distributors, airlines, banks and stock market, the nation’s position as one of the wealthiest in the world does not seem to matter – unless the transportation blockade is relieved, all the Qatari accumulated wealth could not be exchanged for physical goods.

French government spokesman Christophe Castaner says on Wednesday in a news conference following the weekly Cabinet meeting that “Qatar must ensure transparency”.

The Arab states accuse Qatar, a gas-rich emirate at the Saudi border, of supporting extremism.

Moscow on Wednesday dismissed allegations that Russian hackers helped spark the diplomatic crisis around Qatar, after CNN reported that USA officials believed they planted a false news story.

The ministry did not say who it suspected carried out the attack. Likewise, Qatar waged a proxy battle with its Gulf neighbors during the recent Libyan unrest.

The UAE banned all global flights serving Doha from flying through its airspace amid an escalating diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its Arabian Gulf neighbours.

The crisis began in part over what the Qataris described as a false news report planted during a hack of its state-run news agency.

According to presidential sources, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held phone calls with leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri to ease the unprecedented diplomatic dispute in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies may have felt emboldened to move against Qatar by Trump’s visit last month to Riyadh, which saw the president clearly align U.S. interests with the kingdom and lash out at Iran.

“Now the concern is more serious, much more acute than 2014”, he said.

Al-Masri’s strongly worded criticism of regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia was unusual for Hamas.

Gabriel, who is due to meet Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister on Wednesday, said he was surprised by the intensity of the tensions erupting in the Gulf region. Qatar is still pursuing this possibility of project adamantly and has started acting its own, independently, instead through GCC.

The US relationship with Qatar has proved valuable for many years and should not be jettisoned carelessly now, particularly at the behest of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.