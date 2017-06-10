UAE threatens Qatar sympathizers with jail

Eight Arab nations severed ties with Qatar, including air, land and sea links, over what they consider to be the state’s support of terrorism, Time magazine noted. “There are other countries in the region that grapple with the same issues”.

Qatar’s leader will not accept an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to attend mediation talks in Washington on a row in the region while the country remains cut off from its neighbours, a Qatari official said on Thursday.

As the crisis deepened among the closest US Gulf allies, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNN’s Becky Anderson that the Saudi statement accusing his country of “embracing terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at de-stabilizing the region” was full of contradictions.

“We have been isolated because we are successful and progressive”. “We are not ready to surrender, and will never be ready to surrender, the independence of our foreign policy”, al-Thani said.

Six of the organizations are already considered militant groups in Bahrain.

“We’re not anxious about a food shortage, we’re fine. We can live forever like this, we are well prepared”, Sheikh Mohammed said.

Traders on global markets anxious that Riyadh’s allies would refuse to accept LNG shipments from the Gulf state, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas exporter and that Egypt might even bar tankers carrying Qatari cargoes from using the Suez Canal as they head to Europe and beyond.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratified a fast-track decision by the Turkish parliament to send up to 5,000 troops to Qatar. The countries also said they would eject Qatar’s diplomats.

That was news to the Pentagon, which just minutes before said that the days-long blockade of Qatar had yet to interfere with USA operations at al-Udeid, from which are launched many sorties of the U.S-led coalition against the Islamic State.

Despite Tillerson’s assessment that the fight against ISIS had been impacted, Pentagon officials said there has been no immediate disruption. “Have no choice”, Trump said. His supporters believe the Qatar spat vindicates their anti-Islamist stance, as Haftar has gained ground and the United Nations -backed Tripoli government that he has rejected has been floundering.

Energy-rich Qatar has long had strained ties with its neighbors but the move by Riyadh and its supporters raised fears of more volatility in the region.

“The feeling here is that it is going to take a while to fix”. The labor department has temporarily suspended the deployment of Filipino workers to Qatar following the diplomatic crisis there.

One official in Doha, speaking on condition of anonymity, said there were enough grain supplies to last four weeks and that the government also had large strategic food reserves. A declaration of war. “We need to put everything in check”.

Authorities tried to calm nerves on Wednesday, releasing a video showing a shop with shelves brimming with food and reassuring Qataris – the wealthiest people in the world per capita – that their quality of life would not be hit.

Their “fingerprints are all over the place” in terror funding, Gargash said. The riyal currency has tumbled and the cost of insuring Qatari debt against default has risen. Qatar vehemently denies the accustations.

Momani said Jordan hopes that the Arab countries overcome this “regrettable stage” and resolve the crisis on solid ground, the news agency said.

Qatar’s government continues in its support for terrorist organisations in Libya, Syria and Yemen.

“Nobody wants to hurt Qatar”.

Gargash said the UAE wanted to see action taken against individuals living openly in Qatar despite being classified as supporters of terrorism by the United States and United Nations.

He said Qatar needed to shut down or limit its Al-Jazeera news network, as well as stop funding extremist groups and others.

The current anti-Al Jazeera wave has rippled as far away as Australia, where detractors called on the Australian Broadcasting Corp.to pull its daily two-hour Al Jazeera English service, calling it Islamic propaganda.