Uber Fires Employees After Harassment Investigation

More than 20 employees have been fired from Uber as part of an internal investigation, a company spokesperson told CNBC, after a former employee alleged gender bias and sexual harassment within the start-up.

Uber hired Holder in February to lead an investigation into a former employee’s claims that the company failed to discipline a manager who mistreated female employees, and that the company had ignored complaints of sexual harassment.

Former Uber employee, Susan Fowler, who claimed that she was sexually harassed by a senior manager, was told by the company’s HR department that he was a “high performer” and should be left alone.

The firings are not the result of a separate, independent investigation completed by former Attorney General Eric Holder. She described her Uber experience as a corporate nightmare, detailing instances of sexism, harassment and poor management. In addition, 31 employees are receiving training, and seven have received written warnings. These included cases of sexual harassment, discrimination, and wrongful termination. Investigators already needed extra time for a deeper probe of Uber’s work culture, and of the 12,000 full-time employees there, Bloomberg reports that more than 200 claims were investigated. CNN’s source said multiple senior level employees are no longer with the company due to what the investigation revealed.

The information was shared by Uber’s chief human resources officer Liane Hornsey; CEO Travis Kalanick was not present at the meeting, and is spending time with family following the death of his mother in a boating accident.

The law firm of Perkins Coie investigated Fowler’s claims and has made formal recommendations to the company, some or all of which are going to be adopted. Taking a step further Uber has also offered a confidential helpline for all its employees to log their concerns.

The actions are Uber’s latest effort to quell escalating controversies that have shaken the eight-year-old company to its core, analysts said. That investigation wrapped up last week, but its results have not yet been released. Apart from these probes, it has also hired Francis Frei, an academic from Harvard Business School, who is a strong proponent of gender issues as its SVP of leadership and strategy.