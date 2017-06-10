UK arrests three as footage of London Bridge attack appears online

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the search for Thomas continued on Wednesday.

All 12 people arrested on Sunday after the attack have now been released without charge while a 27-year-old man was held in Barking near London on Tuesday in connection with the investigation, police said. The intended truck was smaller but similar to the one used in the Nice attack previous year that killed 86 people and injured hundreds in the resort town in the south of France.

Pressure has been building on police to explain why one of the three attackers had managed to slip under the radar despite having known links to extremists.

Scotland Yard earlier confirmed the Moroccan-Italian national lived in the London district of Barking with the other two terrorists, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

A police rib on the River Thames on the day an eighth body from the London Bridge terror attack was recovered from the river near Limehouse.

The trio, wearing fake suicide bomb vests, were shot dead by eight officers outside a pub after police opened fire with an “unprecedented” hail of 50 bullets.

Questions are being raised about whether British police missed crucial warning signs that could have prevented the attack. All were wearing fake explosive gear on their bodies, police said.

The attack had brought London to a standstill just days before the general election and led to heightened security at polling booths up and down the United Kingdom yesterday as the UK’s terror threat level remains at “severe”, which means an attack is highly likely.

The Metropolitan Police force appealed on Tuesday for information about 45-year- old Xavier Thomas, who was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Saturday night.

Questions over the extent to which the terror gang were known to security services have been mounting since it was revealed the other attacker, Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, had been investigated in 2015.

Of the 48 people injured in the attack, 29 are still in hospital, with 10 in a critical condition.