UK Conservative Party loses majority, prepares for hung parliament

Theresa May had announced the snap elections on April 18 with an intention of securing a larger mandate for her to be able to negotiate a better deal with the European Union. The support obtained by Labor party members contrasted with the negative predictions of hardly two months ago, when they were 20 percentage points below the conservatives in terms of intention to vote.

“I don’t worry about that, partly because I think that the Democratic Party has stayed pretty grounded in fact and reality”, Obama told Axelrod at the time. But even if the Tories win that seat, it can not form a majority government.

May may yet face a leadership challenge. “Her position I think is very, very hard”.

“It was a awful campaign – and that’s me being generous”. She can only realistically govern now with the support of a party from Northern Ireland, which has a rather different approach to Brexit than her.

“The prime minister called the election because she wanted a mandate”, Corbyn said.

With only 17 of the 650 seats still to declare, the results largely bore out the exit poll, which predicted the Conservatives would get 314 of the 650 House of Commons seats, down from 330. If it is, Theresa May did not mention it after returning from her meeting with HM The Queen.

May has turned to the DUP because the Lib Dems, Labour, and the Scottish National Party (SNP) – the three biggest parties behind the Tories – have all ruled out working with the Tories. “And our leader needs to take stock as well”.

He said that Mays version of a hard Brexit was rejected by the British people, and that Brexit negotiations should now be put on hold.

“I thought surrealism was a Belgian invention”, said Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s Brexit negotiator, as he responded to the result that left Britain with a hung parliament.

The last time the United Kingdom had a minority government was in 1996 when by-election defeats and defections erased the Conservative Party’s majority.

“Absolutely she can (hang on)”.

In the new government, May plans to ally with the small Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland, the BBC reports. We know when they must end.

As Prime Minister May’s future remains uncertain, one man who is nearly certain to put his hand up in the event of a leadership contest is Foreign Minister Boris Johnson.

In the immediate aftermath of the results, the Labour Party, more particularly its leader Jeremy Corbyn, has been baying for her resignation but she is determined to continue. However, many top party officials have called for a “softer” process.

Corbyn, who was among those calling on May to resign after the election results emerged, said that British people have had enough of austerity politics and cuts in public spending, ruling out the potential for deals or pacts with other progressive parties in parliament.