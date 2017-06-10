UK Conservatives need to deliver an “open” Brexit – Scotland leader

As the leaders clashed at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood the day before the General Election, she pressed the SNP leader on the issue, demanding to know “why she believes private conversations shouldn’t stay private?”

While the nationalists remain well ahead in the polls, it is unlikely the party will be able to match its landslide success at the 2015 general election, when it won 56 of Scotland’s 59 available Westminster seats. Mrs May has made this move to strengthen her Tory majority in Westminster as a means of securing her party’s mandate to extract Britain from the EU.

“If the arithmetic lends itself to that, I would want us look at being part of that”.

I’m afraid that’s not enough. “It’s important that the Conservative voice isn’t delegitimized”, she told Reuters prior to the election.

Mr Swinney spoke after a dramatic election night which saw the SNP lose seats to the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

“Well, I bet that she’s regretting that now”. No matter the colour of the rosette you wear, every Scottish MP serves Scotland and I thank those who depart for their service.

“Now OK, we’re miles apart politically but then so too were David Cameron and I, but we still managed to find a way of working that respected each other’s positions”.

Labour has won six seats from the SNP in the areas around Edinburgh and Glasgow – winning seven seats total – while the Lib Dems won four more Scottish seats.

Ms Sturgeon admitted she was “disappointed” by the results, but said she would not make any “rash decisions” on her plan for another independence vote.

But after suffering such a large blow overnight, it could be much harder for them to argue that the Scottish people are keen for a re-run of the independence vote. Scotland had voted overwhelmingly against withdrawal from the European Union, so Sturgeon believed support there for independence would increase.

In nearly every seat in Scotland, Ruth Davidson’s party saw its share of the vote increase and the scale of her victories north of the border, despite setbacks down south, saw the Scottish Tory leader declare: “Indyref2 is dead”. It seems radical Corbyn allowed Dugdale to shine, while wooden May probably stopped Ruth Davidson from doing even better.

Scotland, more sparsely populated than the rest of the United Kingdom and with an 8 percent share of its economy, has not voted overwhelmingly for the Conservatives since the 1950s.

But. this is our second best ever result, and we’ve won the election in Scotland. Ironic given how opposed the leadership of the Scottish Labour Party is towards Mr Corbyn.

Angus Robertson became one of the SNP’s most high-profile figures after the 2015 election, thanks to a weekly platform at Prime Minister’s Questions. She has been photographed on a tank with a British flag, or even atop a bull in the past, once describing herself as “a bit of a photo tart”.

While pollster Mark Diffley from Ipsos MORI said: “Scrambling to think where the 22 SNP losses come from”.

Collaborators hint at a ruthless streak.

She said as a party with significant parliamentary representation she would be willing to be part of a “progressive alternative” to a Conservative government if there is a need for a coalition. “In private she might chuck a can of diet coke across a room”. But her party and her reputation have been damaged.