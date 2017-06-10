UK Election 2017: May fall short of majority in June

European officials are anxious that the weaker position of the Conservatives make a breakdown in negotiations more likely. The gamble backfired. On Friday morning, it became clear the Tories lost seats in the south of the country while failing to break into Labour’s heartlands further north.

After visiting Queen Elizabeth II on Friday, a part of electoral procedure, May announced she would try to form a minority government supported by the Democratic Unionist Party, or DUP, from Northern Ireland.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has had by all measures, a pretty great 24 hours – except for one really bad high five.

May leads the Tory party which came up eight seats short of getting the 326 required to make up a majority of the British Parliament, creating a “hung parliament“.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s attempt to bolster her position in the upcoming Brexit negotiations failed Friday after conservatives lost their majority in the snap United Kingdom election. By the time Britain went to the polls on Thursday, Labour was expected to cut into the simple majority the Conservatives had previously enjoyed. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka of the Czech Republic told Czech Television that “now it will be necessary to wait for who will form a government and what this government will bring to negotiations over Brexit“, Reuters reports.

Standing in front of 10 Downing Street, May said her Conservatives and the DUP will work together to “fulfill the promise of Brexit“.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said the early results showed May had lost her mandate and called for her to resign.

Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, added: “We don’t know when Brexit talks start”.

While on the other hand, the Labour Party managed to hold the ground with their arguments despite receiving criticism, especially from Peter Mandelson, for their Brexit position. Corbyn, too, will name a new shadow cabinet – perhaps with more senior Labour Party figures who refused to serve under him before.

The voters put the Scottish National Party (SNP) on 35 as the third-biggest group in the new House of Commons, the Liberal Democrats on 12, and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on 10.

“Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years”, she said.

“She said, ‘Give me a mandate.’ And the answer was, ‘No.’ And that means we have to rethink everything, the entirety of the way we’re doing Brexit“, Dunt said.

While the DUP favoured UK’s break from the European Union, the party opposed a so-called hard Brexit and insisted that free trade with the 27 country bloc and safeguarding the rights of European Union nationals in Britain are among its priorities.