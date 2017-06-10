UK Election: Analysts React To Hung Parliament, Warn Of Volatility Ahead

She said the government would start Brexit negotiations with the European Union as scheduled in 10 days’ time.

Former Liberal Democrat leader Menzies Campbell said on Thursday the party would find it very hard to join a coalition again after suffering severe damage from its deal with the Conservatives after the 2010 election. Labour won 261 seats.

He gained ground when she seemed to suggest what was quickly called a “dementia tax” that could cause the elderly to have to sell their homes to pay for nursing care, and in the final days repeatedly hammered May for cutting 20,000 police officers during her tenure as interior minister – an assertion that carried weight as major terrorist attacks hit Manchester and London.

With the Tories hamstrung, and predicted to win in total 318 seats, does that make a “rainbow coalition” led by Labour under Jeremy Corbyn a realistic prospect? “Meanwhile, there will be pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to resign”.

Britain’s news media says Theresa May has no intention of giving up the post of prime minister even though her Conservative Party lost its majority in the House of Commons in Thursday’s general election. “I was kind of hoping it would just go the way that the polls suggested it would and we could have a quiet life in Westminster but now it’s going to be a bit of a mess”.

“I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country”.

In what has been described as one of the most left-wing Labour manifestos for decades, Labour has also promised to take on multinational corporations and what Corbyn has called “wealth extractors”.

But that gamble did not pay off, as concerns about social programs and security issues replaced Brexit as the main talking points in the United Kingdom.

“This country needs a period of stability … and if the Conservatives have won the most votes and seats then it is incumbent on us to provide that stability”, she said, but without any conviction.

Jeremy Corbyn has defied the pundits and the pollsters to restore the Labour party as a serious electoral force and deliver a devastating blow to Theresa May’s political authority.

The result is an embarrassing turn for May who called the election three years earlier than required, to give her side a strong negotiating hand in Brexit negotiations.

May, who took over after last year’s Brexit referendum, began the formal two-year process of leaving the European Union on March 29, promising to take Britain out of the single market and cut immigration. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka of the Czech Republic told Czech Television that “now it will be necessary to wait for who will form a government and what this government will bring to negotiations over Brexit”, Reuters reports.

But EU Council President Donald Tusk said: “We know when they must end”. “We have less than two years to negotiate the exit.so we should not waste any time now”.

The EU wants a “legally smooth British departure” in March 2019, the wire service says. European officials are anxious that the weaker position of the Conservatives make a breakdown in negotiations more likely.

Despite only holding 10 seats in the United Kingdom’s 650-seat parliament, the party will now assume the role of powerbroker in propping up a minority government.

“Whatever happens, Theresa May is toast“, said Nigel Farage, former leader of the anti-EU party UKIP.

“I have just been to see Her Majesty the Queen and I will now form a Government”. “Let’s wait and see”, Michael Fallon, the defence secretary, said at the time.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said the idea of a new independence referendum “is dead”.

Speaking Friday morning by phone on Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio, Oettinger said the European Union is prepared to stick to the negotiation timetable but that it would take a few hours at least to see how the results of the election play out in the formation of a government.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the election shock didn’t necessarily mean that Britons have changed their minds about leaving but also predicted that “the tone” of negotiations may be affected. However, with almost all votes counted, the Conservatives are on 315 seats, short of the 326 mark that ensures a majority.