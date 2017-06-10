UK Election: Polls Open After Campaign Dominated by Brexit ,Terror Attacks

The market reaction signalled the extent of worries about political uncertainty ahead, with the potential to delay Brexit talks.

Theresa May is facing growing calls to quit; Labour Party opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has said she should stand down, which is perhaps to be expected.

The poll was released after polls closed at 10 p.m. (2100GMT), ending an unsettled national election held in the shadow of three deadly attacks in as many months.

Such a situation happened at the 2010 general election too. Polling stations opened across Britain on.

Theresa May’s disastrous gamble on an early election has left her country without an effective government nine days before the start of the United Kingdom’s Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

Another election would result in a period of instability in the United Kingdom, and it will delay the start of Brexit negotiations with the European Union, which are scheduled to begin on June 19.

The pound was also 2.3% down versus the euro.

Prime Minister Theresa May will not resign following her failure to secure a Commons majority, according to Conservative sources. The last hung parliament result in the United Kingdom was in 2010, when David Cameron took over as PM and formed a Conservative- led coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

But the Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry has also told the BBC that May should “consider her position” and that she had run a “dreadful campaign”. “Our leader needs to take stock as well”.

“The arguments the Conservative Party put forward in this election have lost, and we need to change”.

Initially blind-sided by May’s snap election call, and written off by many pollsters, Labour surged in the final weeks of the campaign. This is one reason for the increasing numbers of young people who registered to vote – they want hope instead of hate, ambition instead of isolationism.

As she was resoundingly re-elected to her Maidenhead seat in southern England, May looked tense.

Many predicted May would soon be gone.

The Conservatives will still be the largest party in parliament, and thus entitled to stake the first claim to form a minority government with the help of coalition allies.

The campaign had played out differently in Scotland than elsewhere, the main faultline being the SNP’s drive for a second referendum on independence from Britain, having lost a previous plebiscite in 2014.

The referendum which was supposed to lance the issue of Europe, may now shape a new Conservative leadership contest.

He is committed to heeding the results of Britain’s European Union membership referendum a year ago in which 52 percent voted Leave against 48 percent in favour of Remain.

“If this is a minority Conservative government, then it might be a government that doesn’t last very long, and we might head for another election”, said Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London.

“Without a government, there’s no negotiation”, he said Friday morning by phone on Germany’s Deutschlandfunk radio. “That would prevent another election, because I think people have had enough of elections”. As the polls suggested a tightening race, pollsters spoke less often of a landslide and raised the possibility that May’s majority would be eroded. The talks could be delayed in both the cases, hung Parliament and if Jeremy Corbyn becomes the new leader.

Last Saturday, three assailants wearing fake suicide vests mowed down pedestrians and launched a stabbing rampage around London Bridge, killing eight people before being shot dead by police. “She said she was a bloody hard woman but people saw she was a woman who was finding it all a bit too bloody hard”.

He added: ‘For architects let’s simply hope that now the period between the votes is one where we can get on with business, and the market seems to be reacting with a shrug for now.

Mr Corbyn’s party enjoyed huge success in London as they took marginal Tory seats Battersea and Croydon Central – ousting Financial Secretary Jane Ellison and Housing Minister Gavin Barwell. But she didn’t get that.