UK election: Theresa May could lose parliamentary majority, exit poll shows

“There will be other polls, and results will come out through the night, but this is going to leave Theresa May struggling to keep control of the Brexit process”, said Kit Juckes, strategist at Societe Generale.

“She fought the election on the basis of it being her campaign”, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said.

The Guardian is reporting that, according to early tallies, the Tories now hold 311 seats in Parliament, 15 shy of the 26 needed to for a sole majority that would allow it to form a government unhindered. In the last Parliament, the Conservatives held 330 seats compared with 229 for Labour, 54 for the Scottish National Party and nine for the Liberal Democrats.

“At this time, the country needs a period of stability”.

– The monarch would then be likely to invite Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour party, to try to form a government.

Investors will balk at the prospect of another round of political turmoil less than a year after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

“May’s big gamble fails”, said The Times, an angle also favoured by the business daily The Financial Times, while the pro-Labour Daily Mirror said May’s job was “hanging by a thread” after her election bet seemed to have failed.

“What the United Kingdom asks for might not be quite as hard, quite as tough as she was asking for before”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will also wonder who they will end up negotiating with when Brexit talks finally get under way.

The pound immediately tumbled after the poll. “I would have thought that’s enough” for her to resign.

On Thursday, there were signs that the 18-24 age group had turned up to back Corbyn: including in university areas like Sheffield Hallam, where former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, a Liberal Democrat lost his seat to Labour. However, between them they now have just 10 MPs and are predicted to lose some seats, making May’s chances of achieving a working majority, even in a coalition, appear slim.

He said the night’s events had “changed the face of British politics” as he left his constituency to call a meeting of his shadow cabinet to discuss the plan ahead.

But it also comes after calls for Ms May to quit from both Labour and Tory figures, in the wake of her attempt to capitalise on historically high poll leads over Labour was torpedoed by her own lacklustre election campaign.

The result will heap pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to resign, and many consider Rudd a potential Conservative leader.

Business and investors want clarity about the terms of Brexit as soon as possible, because they need to know what kind of access United Kingdom companies will have to Europe’s vast free trading area in future.

The result is another reminder of just how disillusioned voters are with the political establishment in Europe and the United States following Brexit, the election of Donald Trump and the implosion of France’s main parties in the presidential election.

Predictions of Conservative success became more modest as the party’s campaign faltered following a series of missteps.

However, among the whole party membership – card carrying Labour supporters – he gained a significant following, buoyed by the left-wing Momentum group, who made copious use of social media to bring him added backing.

“Well, this morning it doesn’t look like a strong government, it doesn’t look like a stable government, it doesn’t look like a government that has any programme whatsoever”. A month ago, Labour had one of its worst ever performances in the local elections, pointing to disaster for Corbyn in Thursday’s general election. “The public saw that she was weak and wobbly”.

Security dominated the late stages of the campaign, after the attacks in Manchester and London. “When a government puts forward the Queen’s Speech, we will put forward our point of view, we are of course ready to serve”. “I’ve lost some remarkable friends”.

It was supposed to be the Brexit Election.

With complex talks on Britain’s departure from the European Union due to start in 10 days’ time, it was unclear who would form the next government and what the fundamental direction of Brexit would be.

The SNP could play a crucial role and their position has been that they will not support a Conservative government.