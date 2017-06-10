UK Elections: Theresa May to form coalition govt with support of DUP

In Thursday’s election, the DUP won 10 of Northern Ireland’s 18 seats in the 650-member British parliament.

As the results of this extraordinary election were declared, the DUP’s Deputy Leader, Nigel Dodds, declared it was “turning into a great night” for his party and for the union between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK. A formal agreement is yet to be reached. The talks were paused during the general election campaign but are due to resume on Monday.

Results of the general elections in the United Kingdom are out with no party gaining a clear majority and though the Tories fell short, Prime Minister Theresa May says she will form government in the United Kingdom with the support of the Democratic Unionists (DUP).

DUP leader Arlene Foster has spoken of her desire for a soft Brexit for the benefits of working with the European Union and also the Republic of Ireland. Instead, it ended in a hung parliament.

A party councillor in Ballymena reportedly claimed Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,500 people in the U.S., was God’s revenge for New Orleans hosting an annual gay pride event.

The number of votes is the highest since 33.6 million voted in 1992, when Conservative leader John Major made it four general election wins in a row for the Tories.

What’s happening between the two parties now?

The group’s leader Arlene Foster was elected past year on a promise to work to prevent abortion rights from being extended to Northern Ireland. “Any British government is not a neutral observer on these matters”. On social welfare, the DUP is opposed to some Conservative policies that would reduce pensions, for example. “It is likely that equality issues could prove a stumbling block going forward”.

Liam Kennedy, 64, a history professor at Queen’s University, said the result had “crystallised the reality of politics in Northern Ireland”.

With the DUP hailed as the “kingmakers” in a deal to enable May to remain as Prime Minister, questions arose as to what kind of arrangement had been made by the DUP.

The DUP recently backed the right of a Belfast bakery to refuse to make a cake with a gay rights slogan and proposed a law to allow religious business people to refuse to serve people where that would conflict with their religious beliefs.

The DUP and Sinn Féin had been sharing power in the Northern Ireland Assembly.

As it now seems clear the DUP will prop up the reeling Conservative government in Westminster, that accord demonstrates that while the party is rigid in its convictions it can also embrace a flexible pragmatism.

The party have actually wanted this to happen since the last election. They now have until later this month to do so.

May said she intends to work with what she called her “friends and allies” in Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party to provide “stability”.

Since 2015, when the Conservatives attained a House of Commons majority, the two parties have developed a working relationship.