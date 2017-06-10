Prime Minister Theresa May is poised to win Britain’s snap election but lose her parliamentary majority, a shock exit poll suggested Thursday, in what would be a major blow for her leadership as Brexit talks loom.

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party will win 266 seats, compared with 229 before the election, according to the joint poll.

The pound plummeted more than 1.5% against the USA dollar and 1% against the euro as the shock figures set the scene for political turmoil at Westminster, disruption to upcoming Brexit negotiations and the possibility of a second election later in the year.

Having called an early election in hopes of getting an increased majority that could have strengthened her hand in Britain’s exit talks with the EU, May instead saw her majority evaporate completely – leaving her fortunes hanging by a thread. An exit poll, published by the BBC, suggests that the Conservatives will be the largest party, winning 314 seats.

In Scotland, where First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called for independence to avoid a hard break with the European Union, her Scottish National Party was tipped to lose up to 20 of its 54 seats. He said: “People will start to ask questions about the future of the direction of the Conservative Party if it set itself against the urban metropolitan part of the country”.

“We’ll see what happens in terms of the number of seats we have and what happens in terms of the vote share before we make any assumptions”, Mr Fox said. She would, the reasoning goes, have been able to resist calls from some in her party who are prepared to see Britain leave without any sort of trade deal that would provide business easy and cheap access to the European Union single market.

Major changes in Britain’s political landscape seem on the cards after Thursday’s general election, if exit polls and results from two-thirds of the 650 seats are confirmed.

“If. the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do”, she added, Reuters reported.

She went into the election untested in a national campaign, but with a reputation for quiet competence. In theory, if one party gets at least 326 MPs, it will be able to form a government.

Final results are expected Friday morning.

Given Brexit talks are due to start on June 19, a weak minority government with no real mandate would undermine Britain’s position in negotiations, leaving open the possibility of another election later this year, as happened in the United Kingdom in 1974.

The Conservatives also struggled this week in the wake of the London Bridge terror attack after Labour successful shifted the debate onto cuts in the numbers of police officers under Mrs May when she was home secretary.

May was criticized for a lackluster campaign and for a plan to force elderly people to pay more for their care, a proposal her opponents dubbed the “dementia tax”. Two weeks earlier, a suicide bomber killed 22 people as they were leaving a concert in Manchester.

“I think the market is taking less of an alarmist review of this situation because there is no smoking gun here”, said Jefferies & Co money market economist Thomas Simons.

“Other currencies, like dollar/yen, are not reacting much as it is a more domestic affair this time, unlike last year’s Brexit vote”, said Koji Fukaya, president at FPG Securities in Tokyo.

“It’s important, but it’s only one issue amongst several”, said 68-year-old Mike Peacroft.