UK exit poll suggests PM May’s election gamble has backfired

Meanwhile, a so-called “progressive alliance” bringing together Labour, Liberal Democrats, the SNP, Plaid Cymru and Greens would fall short of an absolute majority and produce a total only a few seats larger than the Tories on their own.

Twitter has erupted with messages mocking Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election following a shock exit poll indicating the Tories could fail to win a Commons majority. May had been expected to win comfortably.

But veteran Conservative Ken Clarke said he believed his party would have a “small overall majority” when all the votes have been counted, although we might not know the result until much later on Friday.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and her London-based deputy Angus Robertson argue that Scotland, where a majority voted to remain in the European Union a year ago, should not be bound by May’s plan to withdraw from the European Union single market, and have the right to hold an independence referendum at the end of the Brexit process.

With just 10 days to go before talks on Britain’s European Union withdrawal are due to begin in Brussels, Mr Nuttall said Mrs May had put Brexit “in jeopardy” by her decision to call a snap election.

The exit poll result is particularly humiliating for May, who had begun the campaign with healthy ratings – a number of polls gave her party a 20-point lead when she called the election.

Carl Bildt, the former Conservative Swedish foreign minister, wrote on Twitter: “Could be messy for the United Kingdom in the years ahead”.

The exit-poll scenario is the latest jolt in the world of British politics.

The exit polls, conducted by NOP/Ipsos MORI for the BBC, ITV and Sky, gives Labour 266 seats, the Scottish National Party 34 and the Liberal Democrats 14.

Ed Balls, former Labour minister, said of the exit poll: “If this is correct, there will be a second election soon”.

Betting agencies were already taking wagers on whether May would lose her job, and one even had Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as favourite to become PM.

The value of the British pound tumbled 1.6%, to $1.27, immediately after the exit poll results came out.

The euro had less luck on the US dollar, easing 0.3 percent to $1.1182 and testing support under $1.1190. Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a campaign visit to Norwich, England, Wednesday June 7, 2017, on the final day of campaigning ahead of the general election on Thursday.

Mr Corbyn was credited with running a passionate and authentic old-style socialist campaign. Before the election the Conservatives had 330 seats and Labour 229.

The SNP maintained its grip on Scottish politics but looked on course to lose seats on the night.

Mrs May’s campaign was ill-starred and was twice interrupted by terrorist incidents.

The Prime Minister called what she thought would be a Brexit-focused election, but the issue was quickly overshadowed by security as two deadly terror attacks, in Manchester and London, struck during the campaign period.

James Knightley, senior economist at ING, said: “Given Labour’s left wing tax and spend manifesto and desire to nationalise the utility, rail and mail industries, markets are not going to react well if this is the outcome”.