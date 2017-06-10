UK govt a minority on eve of Brexit talks

The Conservatives’ losses were largely gains for the Labor opposition, which defied polls and predictions to gain 29 seats – a vindication for leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose grip on the party appears to have strengthened.

Adam Klug, national organiser, spoke out as Theresa May fell short of an overall majority.

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron called British Prime Minister Theresa May on June 9 to voice support as she struggles to form a new government.

When May called the election in April, she did so with the Conservatives riding high in the polls, and the pound had surged on expectations that a big majority for the Conservatives would allow her to face down the so-called euroskeptics in her parliamentary ranks.

Today Klug told the BBC that the strength of Labour’s campaign had put it in the position where it could spare Britain from years of more Tory austerity.

Since no party has an absolute majority to form a government, there are two options. “It has been an incredible campaign”. Technically it will be a Conservative minority government rather than a Conservative-DUP coalition, but May will rely on the DUP’s support for getting bills passed. With 649 of 650 seats in the House of Commons declared, the Conservatives had 318 to the Labour Party’s 261.

The prime minister said she meant to form a government with the Democratic Unionists to form a government that would “provide certainty” and “lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country”, according to the BBC. Under British law, a political party (in this case, the Conservatives headed by May) can call an election ahead of the end of their terms time.

As results rolled in across the country, the Tories lost 12 seats – including eight ministers – and were left severely weakened in the capital.

“Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years, and this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom”. A spokesman for her office said she would go to Buckingham Palace to ask Queen Elizabeth for permission to form a government – a formality under the British system. When the votes came in, Parliament was divided (or “hung”) with no single party holding the majority of seats. “I would have thought that’s enough to go”.

After confirming yesterday that her top five ministers would keep their jobs, including finance minister Philip Hammond, May is expected to continue to appoint the government that will take on one of the most demanding negotiations in British history.

Nuttall quit as UKIP leader later Friday, after the party failed to win any seats. “Who knows, we may even see voting from age 16 in the future?” he said. It is unclear, however, how stable such a government can be and how long May can stay at its helm.

“It was a awful campaign. the way that the campaign was being run, which was about her and what she wanted to do”.